Influential Women: Rebecca (Becky) (Briggs) Lecker, National Director of Exhibit Sales at Heritage Exposition Services

CHULA VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Driving Growth Through Relationship-Driven Trade Show Solutions and 30+ Years of Expertise in Custom Exhibit Design, Client Advocacy, and Experiential Event ExecutionChula Vista, California — Rebecca (Becky) (Briggs) Lecker is a seasoned sales and events professional with more than 30 years of experience in the trade show and exhibit services industry. She currently serves as National Director of Exhibit Sales at Heritage Exposition Services, where she leads a division of account executives overseeing national sales operations and custom exhibit solutions that transform concepts into fully realized, dimensional experiences.In her leadership role, Becky focuses on guiding clients through the entire exhibit development process—from initial vision to final build—ensuring that each project reflects strategic intent, brand identity, and executional precision. Known for her relationship-driven approach, she prioritizes long-term partnerships and client advocacy, helping organizations of all sizes grow and evolve within the competitive trade show landscape. Her ability to support small companies in becoming long-term, high-value partners has been a defining hallmark of her career.Becky’s journey in the industry began shortly after earning her Bachelor of Arts in Business/Corporate Communications from San Diego State University. She entered the field through a temporary position at GES Exposition Services, where she quickly advanced from customer service into electrical production coordination. Over six years, she developed deep technical expertise in temporary electrical installation for live events, gaining a strong operational foundation in trade show execution.Her career then took her to Las Vegas, widely recognized as the trade show capital of the world, where she worked in a fast-paced, high-demand environment managing large-scale exhibit operations. Becky later returned to San Diego to join Sparks Exhibits, focusing on custom exhibit construction and client account management. Her leadership trajectory continued during a 17-year tenure at GES, where she advanced into director-level roles overseeing exhibit sales and managing complex client portfolios.Becky also holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Media Studies from San Diego State University, complementing her extensive industry experience with advanced expertise in communication strategy, client engagement, and organizational leadership. She is widely recognized for her ability to translate client vision into tangible outcomes, ensuring that final builds align precisely with design renderings and strategic expectations.She attributes her success to her deep passion for her work and her unwavering commitment to building authentic, lasting relationships. Becky describes trade show work as something “in her blood”—fast-paced, collaborative, and rooted in trust. With a foundation in communications and journalism, she naturally developed the ability to connect with individuals across all levels of business, and she has built her career on the belief that success is relational rather than transactional.Her approach centers on partnership, education, and long-term growth. Whether working with emerging startups or established global brands, Becky focuses on guiding clients through the process, ensuring they understand their options and feel supported in their decisions. She believes that when clients are treated as partners and given the tools to succeed, smaller companies often grow into long-term collaborators, strengthening both business outcomes and industry relationships.Becky also credits her personal journey as a significant influence on her professional resilience and leadership style. Raising her daughter, who has cerebral palsy, has profoundly shaped her perspective on perseverance, independence, and self-defined success. She has learned not to be limited by external expectations or perceptions, choosing instead to set her own standards and pursue goals without hesitation. This mindset has carried into her career, helping her break through barriers in a traditionally male-dominated industry and earn respect as a division leader.The best career advice Becky has ever received is to stay true to herself and lead with her heart. She believes that integrity, consistency, and delivering on commitments are the foundation of long-term success. For her, authenticity is not only a personal value but also a professional strategy that builds trust and sustains meaningful client relationships.Becky encourages young women entering the trade show and experiential marketing industry to remain confident and never allow others to define their potential. She emphasizes the importance of staying open to learning, asking questions, and embracing opportunities for growth from every experience and individual encountered along the way. In her view, curiosity and openness are essential drivers of professional development and resilience.One of the key challenges she identifies in the industry is building trust in the processes required to execute successful trade shows. Becky notes that client confidence is critical, as successful outcomes depend on alignment, communication, and belief in the systems behind execution. Strengthening this trust, she explains, is essential to delivering seamless and impactful live experiences.Outside of her professional work, Becky values family, adventure, and mindfulness. She enjoys camping, traveling, solving puzzles, and walking along the beach—activities that allow her to remain grounded and present. She also places deep importance on her faith and the special bond she shares with her daughter, which she considers central to her identity and purpose.Through her decades of leadership, Rebecca (Becky) (Briggs) Lecker has built a career defined by creativity, operational excellence, and relationship-driven success. Her work continues to shape the trade show industry by transforming client partnerships into lasting collaborations and bringing experiential visions to life with precision and heart.Learn More about Rebecca (Becky) (Briggs) Lecker:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/rebecca-lecker Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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