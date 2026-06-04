Influential Women Profiles: Regina Garrard, Augusta University Educator Advancing Nuclear Medicine Training

AUGUSTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shaping Future Technologists Through 35+ Years of Clinical Expertise, Mentorship, and Leadership in Nuclear Medicine TechnologyAugusta, Georgia — Regina Garrard is an accomplished nuclear medicine professional and educator serving as Assistant Professor, Clinical Coordinator, and Instructor in the Nuclear Medicine Technology Program at Augusta University. A proud alumna of the same program, graduating in 1986, she has come full circle in her career—transitioning from frontline clinical practice to shaping and mentoring the next generation of nuclear medicine technologists.With more than three decades of experience in the field, Regina’s professional journey has spanned roles as a staff technologist, lead technologist, department supervisor, and specialist in both routine and cardiac nuclear medicine. Her work has consistently reflected a commitment to patient-centered care, technical excellence, and continuous advancement in a rapidly evolving healthcare discipline.Regina discovered her passion for nuclear medicine while completing undergraduate studies at Valdosta State University. Inspired by her father’s medical career and a formative introduction to the Medical College of Georgia’s Allied Health program, she pursued a field that combined hands-on patient care with advanced medical imaging technology. Over the years, she has witnessed significant transformation in nuclear medicine and contributed directly to advancements in cardiac nuclear stress testing programs within clinical environments.Since joining Augusta University in 2010, Regina has devoted her career to education, mentorship, and clinical instruction. In her role as Clinical Coordinator, she guides students through rigorous clinical training, ensuring they are well-prepared for both certification and professional practice. She remains actively engaged in the broader professional community through her participation in the Society of Nuclear Medicine’s Educators Committee, helping to shape academic standards and strengthen the future of the discipline.Regina finds her greatest professional fulfillment in teaching and mentorship. She values the opportunity to watch students grow in confidence, master technical skills, and transition into successful careers. For her, education is not only about knowledge transfer but about fostering curiosity, professionalism, and compassion in future healthcare providers.She attributes her success to resilience and dedication. On a personal level, Regina credits the profound experience of raising a child with autism while navigating widowhood as a defining source of strength, perseverance, and advocacy. Witnessing her son thrive at the university where she teaches has been one of her most meaningful and rewarding life experiences. Professionally, she takes pride in empowering students to become highly skilled technologists and in supporting their growth as they enter the workforce. While she has not been driven by formal recognition, she considers consistent strong performance evaluations and the achievements of her students as the most meaningful measures of her impact.Regina’s career has been shaped by the guidance and influence of exceptional mentors and family members. She credits mentors such as Jeannie Yoder and Mary Anne “Mimi” Owen for instilling in her the importance of wisdom, joy, and engaging education. She also acknowledges the lasting influence of her family—including her sister, mother-in-law, and grandmothers—who demonstrated resilience, service, and a strong commitment to others. These influences helped her understand that true success is defined not only by technical expertise but also by integrity, perseverance, and the ability to find joy in one’s journey.In advising the next generation of nuclear medicine professionals, Regina encourages students and young women entering the field to remain open-minded, grounded, and maintain a sense of humor. She emphasizes the importance of prioritizing patients at all times and serving as their advocate with dignity and respect. Even routine procedures, she notes, can carry significant emotional weight for patients, making it essential for technologists to never lose sight of the human impact behind every scan and diagnosis.Regina also acknowledges the evolving challenges in her field, particularly rapid technological advancements and ongoing workforce changes such as service consolidation. These developments require continuous learning and adaptability. However, she views them as opportunities to strengthen the profession by training versatile, forward-thinking technologists who can help shape the future of nuclear medicine. In her view, change—while demanding—ultimately drives innovation and improves patient care.The values most important to Regina in both her work and personal life are perseverance, gratitude, and living with joy. She draws inspiration from the women in her life—mentors, family members, and loved ones—who have demonstrated resilience, generosity, and a lifelong commitment to helping others. In her personal life, she values humor, connection, and finding comfort in everyday moments, whether enjoying time with friends, watching a good movie, or caring for her spirited black Labrador, Rafa. These experiences remind her to approach both her career and life with patience, compassion, and a sense of adventure.Through her decades of service, Regina Garrard continues to make a lasting impact at Augusta University and in the field of nuclear medicine—bridging clinical excellence with compassionate education and shaping a future generation of healthcare professionals dedicated to both innovation and patient care.Learn More about Regina Garrard:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Regina-Garrard , or through her profile on Augusta University, https://www.augusta.edu/faculty/directory/view.php?id=MGARRARD Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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