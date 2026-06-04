Influential Women Profiles: Samantha Bell, Leadership Coach and Water Resources Supervisor Driving Growth

OROVILLE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Workforce Culture and Public Service Leadership Through Coaching-Driven Management and 15+ Years of Public Sector ExperienceOroville, California — Samantha Bell is an accomplished Administration Supervisor with more than 15 years of experience in government and nonprofit sectors, recognized for her commitment to building engaged, high-performing workforce cultures. With a career grounded in public service and organizational leadership, she brings a unique combination of administrative expertise, coaching-based leadership, and people-centered management to her role at the California Department of Water Resources.Samantha earned her Bachelor of Arts in Liberal Studies with an emphasis in Global and Multicultural Studies from Montana State University. During her undergraduate studies, she participated in a year-long study abroad program in Marseille, France—an experience she describes as deeply formative. Living and learning in another country expanded her perspective, challenged her assumptions, and strengthened her appreciation for diverse cultures, experiences, and ways of thinking, as well as developed lifelong friendships with people from across the globe. Her interest in cross-cultural learning extended beyond the classroom. Samantha later taught English at LeoLingo Sprachcamps für Kinder in Germany, where she worked with children from diverse backgrounds and further developed the communication, adaptability, and leadership skills that continue to influence her approach to coaching and leadership.Samantha’s professional journey began in Washington, D.C., shortly after graduating during the economic recession of 2009. Initially working in the service industry, Samantha found herself surrounded by professionals from organizations such as USAID, NASA, and other public service institutions. Through an authentic conversation, she was introduced to opportunities in government service that ultimately led to a position on Capitol Hill. The experience provided a firsthand look at public policy, leadership, and the impact of mission-driven work, inspiring a career dedicated to public service and organizational development. That early exposure to Washington’s dynamic professional environment reinforced a lesson that continues to guide her leadership today: relationships matter, authenticity creates opportunity, and meaningful connections often open doors in unexpected ways.She later earned a Master of Public Administration, further developing her expertise in governance, public policy, and organizational leadership. Committed to lifelong learning and professional growth, Samantha also completed Leadership and Performance Coaching training through ACT at Brown University and earned her Associate Certified Coach (ACC) credential through the International Coaching Federation.In addition to her public service career, Samantha is the founder of AVI Coaching, where she helps individuals cultivate authenticity, confidence, and purpose-driven leadership. Through both her coaching practice and leadership roles, she is dedicated to empowering others to recognize their potential and create meaningful, lasting impact.Throughout her career, Samantha has been drawn to mission-driven organizations focused on creating meaningful impact. Her professional journey has included work with the Burton K. Wheeler Center for Public Affairs at Montana State University, service on Capitol Hill in the office of U.S. Senator Jon Tester of Montana, support roles with the Chico Velo Cycling Club, and economic development work with 3CORE. These experiences provided valuable perspectives on public policy, community engagement, workforce development, and organizational leadership.Known for her people-centered leadership style, Samantha prioritizes connection, mentorship, and employee development. Rather than relying solely on traditional management practices, she embraces a coaching-based approach that emphasizes active listening, meaningful conversations, regular site visits, and individualized support. By investing in relationships and fostering trust, she helps employees grow professionally while strengthening team performance and organizational culture.Coaching proved to be a pivotal influence in both her personal and professional development. It transformed the way she approaches leadership, communication, and problem-solving while strengthening her ability to navigate complex conversations with empathy and confidence. Today, she integrates coaching principles into both her leadership and coaching practice, helping individuals uncover their strengths, gain clarity, and move forward with purpose.Among the most valuable lessons Samantha has learned is that professional success and personal fulfillment do not have to be mutually exclusive. She believes meaningful work is created at the intersection of authenticity, purpose, and service to others. This philosophy continues to guide her leadership, her coaching practice, and her commitment to helping individuals and organizations realize their full potential. Samantha encourages young women entering government and nonprofit careers to remain curious, adaptable, and open to unexpected opportunities.While Samantha was honored early in her career with the Erma Lessel Collins Award, she believes some of the most meaningful accomplishments are not reflected in titles or recognition. Rather, she measures success through the relationships she builds, the people she mentors, and the positive impact she has on those she serves. Throughout her career, she has found that authentic connection, thoughtful leadership, and a willingness to invest in others often create the greatest opportunities for growth and fulfillment.One of the ongoing opportunities Samantha sees within public service is the ability to continue evolving workplace cultures that fully leverage employee strengths, encourage innovation, and support professional development. She is passionate about helping organizations create environments where people feel valued, empowered, and connected to a larger purpose. Through both her leadership roles and AVI Coaching, she continues to explore ways to expand her impact by helping individuals and teams navigate change, develop confidence, and reach their full potential.At the heart of Samantha’s values are connection, growth, authenticity, and presence. Whether leading teams, coaching clients, or spending time with her family, she strives to approach life with intention and purpose.Outside of work, Samantha enjoys tending her homestead, caring for animals, gardening, spending time outdoors, and supporting her husband and two young children in their many activities. She is also a certified 200-hour yoga instructor and remains committed to lifelong learning through ongoing study, reflection, and personal development. She believes that effective leadership begins with self-leadership and that personal growth is a lifelong journey. Whether through public service, coaching, family life, or her connection to nature, Samantha remains committed to helping others discover their strengths, lead with purpose, and create meaningful impact.Learn More about Samantha Bell:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Samantha-Bell Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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