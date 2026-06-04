Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) Market Rapidly Increasing Worldwide at a CAGR of 5.6%, Forecast To 2032

Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) Markets Growth

The global monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) market is projected to reach $140.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) Market was pegged at $82.2 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $140.8 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, Monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) Market by End-use Industry (Chemical Industry, Personal Care, Agrochemical, Pharmaceuticals, Metalworking, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".Download Sample Report with Statistical Info: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16048 Major determinants of the market growthRise in demand from the agricultural sector and surge in use of monoisopropanolamine in the personal care and cosmetic industry have boosted the growth of the global monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) market. However, the toxicity of monoisopropanolamine hinders the market growth. On the contrary, advent of new applications of monoisopropanolamine would open up new applications in the future.Major Market PlayersAcetoAlkyl Amines Chemicals LimitedAnhui Sinotech Industrial Co. Ltd.Arkema S.A.BASF SEEastman Chemical CompanyHangzhou Lingrui Chemical Co. Ltd.Hongbaoli Group Co. Ltd.LanxessMuby ChemicalsHave Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16048 Key findings of the studyThe personal care end-use industry is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period.Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share of 54.4% in 2020, in terms of revenue, growing at a CAGR of 6.3%.The personal care segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030By end-use industry, the personal care segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, due to use of monoisopropanolamine for the formulation of cosmetic products, shaving creams, and mascara. However, the chemical industry segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the global monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) market, owing to use of monoisopropanolamine for neutralizing fatty acid chemical compounds and sulfonic acid-based surfactants.Buy Latest Version of Report, Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/monoisopropanolamine-mipa-market/purchase-options Asia-Pacific, followed by North America, to register the highest CAGR by 2030By region, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Moreover, the region held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global monoisopropanolamine (MIPA) market. This is due to rise in agriculture, metalworking, personal care, and the growth of chemical manufacturing sector. The market across North America would showcase a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/monoisopropanolamine-mipa-market-A15679 For More Details: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/monoisopropanolamine-mipa-market-to-garner-140-8-million-globally-by-2030-at-5-6-cagr-says-allied-market-research-301498895.html

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.