M2 Influencer Collective May 2026 Edition Unites Seven Leaders to Ignite Visibility, Purpose & Unstoppable Growth

Millionaire Momentum Influencer Collective — May 2026 Edition Unites Seven Transformational Leaders to Ignite Visibility, Purpose, and Unstoppable Growth

“Be Seen by Millions. Make Millions. Bless Millions.”

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The May 2026 Edition of the Millionaire Momentum Influencer Collective is bringing together seven extraordinary leaders across coaching, marketing, faith, healing, and business strategy — united by one bold calling: to get seen, get paid, and live free.

Hosted by Aly Porter, PR & Media Strategist, Freedom Connector, and Founder of Millionaire Momentum, this live virtual experience is a gathering of leaders who refuse to stay invisible. It is a space built for entrepreneurs ready to step fully into their authority, amplify their message, and create a legacy that outlasts them.

About the M2 Influencer Collective

This is not just another virtual event.

This is a space built on one simple belief: When you step fully into your inner authority — that’s when everything changes.

Not when the timing is perfect. Not when you have a bigger audience. Not when you finally feel ready. But when you make a real, soul-level decision that you are going to show up, step up, and make a difference — that’s when the wealth begins to build. That’s when the impact expands. That’s when lives start to transform.

The M2 Influencer Collective brings together entrepreneurs, coaches, speakers, authors, and leaders from different backgrounds, different industries, different faith traditions, and different walks of life — united by one shared mission: to create more abundance in the world so we can bless more people in it.

Because here’s what we know:

Visibility is not a marketing problem. It’s an identity problem.

Most people aren’t being seen because they haven’t fully claimed their authority yet. They’re waiting for more credentials, more proof, more permission. But staying hidden isn’t humility — it’s a disservice to every person out there who needs exactly what you carry.

At every edition of the M2 Influencer Collective, you’ll hear from powerful leaders who are walking this out in real time — building businesses with purpose, growing their influence without apology, and using their wealth to bless others. They come from different places, industries, and stages of business and see the world differently. And that is not a problem. That is the point.

Instead of competing, we collaborate. Instead of dividing, we learn. Instead of tearing each other down, we say — I see how your gift is blessing the world. And I am better for having witnessed it.

Visibility leads to income. Income leads to impact. And impact is why we’re all here.

Whether you’re a business owner, a coach, a speaker, an author, a creative, or someone who simply knows deep down that they are called to more — this event is for you.

Featured Speakers & Their Gifts

This month’s Collective spotlights seven powerhouse leaders, each bringing a unique voice and a powerful, actionable gift for attendees:

Aly Porter — Host

PR & Media Strategist | Freedom Connector | Founder, Millionaire Momentum

Aly helps coaches, authors, speakers, and influencers get seen, get paid, and live free — using strategic PR and media to step into the spotlight at the level they were always meant to occupy.

Gift: Millionaire Momentum Life — GET SEEN. GET PAID. LIVE FREE.

https://www.millionairemomentumlife.com/

M2 Directory: https://www.m2directory.com/

Erin Jean

Nervous System & Subconscious Healing Coach

Erin guides women navigating difficult marriages through a gentle, science-backed process of nervous system and subconscious healing — helping them move out of survival mode and back into peace, clarity, and wholeness.

Gift: Is Your Nervous System in Survival Mode? — Free Self-Assessment

A simple guide to help women identify patterns of emotional overwhelm, reactivity, and shutdown — and begin reconnecting with the calm, grounded version of themselves.

https://nervous-system-quiz.lovable.app/

Amber Farrell

Marketing Strategist

Amber helps business owners cut through the noise and get instant clarity on exactly where their marketing is breaking down — so they can stop losing money and start attracting the right clients.

Gift: Free: The Marketing Clarity Quiz

A free 2-minute assessment that gives business owners a clear picture of where their marketing is costing them money and what to do about it — no guesswork, just clarity.

https://link.apisystem.tech/widget/quiz/WmFu65sSOE6WuBxBAPhc

Natalie Lavelock

Business & Leadership Development Specialist

Natalie equips faith-based women in leadership — whether entrepreneurs, executives, or organizational leaders — with the weekly encouragement, challenge, and grounding they need to lead with confidence and conviction.

Gift: 1 Month Free Access to The Leadership Lounge

A live, weekly membership for faith-based women in leadership who want ongoing growth that feeds both their leadership and their faith. A place to return to each week — to be encouraged, challenged, grounded, and reminded that how you lead matters.

https://natalielavelock.kartra.com/page/JoinTheLeadershipLounge

Kari Olson

Christian Business Coach

Kari helps Christian entrepreneurs move from sensing a God-given calling to building a clear, confident plan for the transformational program or course they’ve been called to create.

Gift: Guide: Plan + Create the Program or Course God Is Calling You To

A beautiful Coaching Planner Guidebook designed to walk you from ‘I think God is calling me to this’ to a complete, actionable blueprint for your transformational program.

https://forms.gle/5RHP9p9Bv1EQ1rLGA

Lisa Apolinski

The Authority On Authority Power

Lisa helps entrepreneurs and executives identify and close the gaps in their market authority — so they can position themselves as the undeniable go-to expert in their space and attract higher-level opportunities.

Gift: Market Authority Audit

A focused 30-minute strategy session to assess your market position, identify authority gaps, and map your next strategic move toward becoming the recognized leader in your field.

https://cal.com/lisa-apolinski-tdxjpr/30min

Katie Greene

Certified Life Coach | Mom

Katie meets people exactly where they are — whether navigating divorce, rebuilding identity, or simply searching for firmer ground — and helps them root into their worth and step forward with clarity and confidence.

Gift: Roots Devotional

A devotional for anyone ready to strengthen the foundations of identity, worth, and belief — regardless of faith background, life stage, or what they’ve been through. These roots belong to everyone.

https://beyond-believing-podcast.kit.com/a62ff520ea

The Spirit of the Collective

The Millionaire Momentum Influencer Collective was built on a spirit unlike any other gathering. Here, there is no competition. No division. No tearing down.

Instead, we say: I see how your gift is blessing the world. And I am better for having witnessed it.

Be Seen by Millions. Make Millions. Bless Millions.

About the Host

Aly Porter is a PR & Media Strategist, Freedom Connector, and Founder of Millionaire Momentum. As a wife, mother of four, and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience across e-commerce, agency work, coaching, and AI, Aly knows firsthand what it takes to build from the ground up.

After years of not feeling fully seen in her own journey, she discovered her true calling: helping others step into visibility, authority, and influence. Aly has been featured on NBC, CBS, FOX, USA Today, and more — and now dedicates her work to helping coaches, authors, speakers, and influencers get seen by millions, make millions, and bless millions.

Get Connected:

Join the movement and step into your next level of visibility, impact, and abundance:

Millionaire Momentum Life → https://www.millionairemomentumlife.com/

Next Event: M2 Influencer Collective → https://www.millionairemomentumlife.com/m2-influencer-collective

M2 Influencer Directory → https://www.m2directory.com/

Media Contact:

Aly Porter

Founder, Millionaire Momentum

PR & Media Strategist | Freedom Connector

Press Team | M2 Media



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