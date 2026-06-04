Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Beta Eta Zeta Chapter Celebrates Centennial Scholar and University of Alabama Graduate

Left to right - Dr. Stacy Jones (Dean of Students & AVP), Shernette Morrison (ZNEF Protocol Chair), Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, ZNEF Chair, Skyler Evans (Centennial Scholar & UA Graduate), Dr. SoJuan Crenshaw (Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.Alabama State Dir Left to right - Cynthia Jones (Grandmother), Skyler Evans (Centennial Scholar & UA Graduate) and Jennifer Jones (Mother) Left to right - Bob Pierce (VP of Advancement), Dr. Stacy Jones, Dr. SoJuan Crenshaw, Valerie Hollingsworth Baker (ZNEF Chair), Dr. Peter Mohler (UA President), Dr. Zakia Robbins-McNeal (ZNEF 360 Chair), Shernette Morrison and Dr. Samory Pruitt (VP of Community Affairs)

Skyler Evans, a $125,000 Centennial Scholarship Recipient (2022) through the Zeta National Educational Foundation (ZNEF), exemplified academic excellence

“ZNEF is proud that Skyler Evans, our 2022 $125,000 Centennial Awardee, graduated from the University of Alabama," said Valerie Hollingsworth Baker, Chairwoman of Zeta National Eductional Foundation.” — Valerie Hollingsworth Baker

TUSCALOOSA, AL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Beta Eta Zeta Chapter Celebrates $125,000 Centennial Scholar and University of Alabama 2026 GraduateZeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated – Beta Eta Zeta Chapter proudly celebrates the graduation of Skyler Evans, a distinguished student at The University of Alabama whose journey reflects the transformative power of scholarship, leadership, and service.Skyler, a $125,000 Centennial Scholarship Recipient (2022) through the Zeta National Educational Foundation (ZNEF ), has exemplified academic excellence throughout her collegiate career. As a member of the University’s speech and debate team, she has earned numerous honors, including placement on the President’s List and recognition through the Jon Birdnow Excellence in Forensics Scholarship, Academic Distinction Award, and Academic Achievement Award.Her competitive accomplishments in speech and debate include:● District 6 Spring Speech Qualifier Tournament: 3rd Place, Poetry● Spring Nationals: 3rd Place, Informative & Poetry● Asynchronous Nationals: Persuasive Semi-Finalist● District 6 Fall Speech Qualifier Tournament: 4th Place, InformativeBeyond her academic success, Skyler has demonstrated a strong commitment to leadership and service. She serves as an Executive Board Member of the Championship Chapter of Collegiate 100 and as Coordinator of the Bama Cares Student Pantry and Residential Closet, supporting fellow students and advancing a culture of care on campus.In recognition of this milestone, Dr. Valerie Hollingsworth-Baker, Chair of ZNEF, will be on campus to celebrate Skyler’s graduation. She will be joined by ZNEF leadership and members of Skyler’s support network, underscoring the strong connection between scholarship investment, student achievement, and community impact.“Skyler’s story is a powerful example of what is possible when opportunity meets determination,” said a representative of the Beta Eta Zeta Chapter. “Her success reflects not only her individual excellence, but also the strength of sisterhood, scholarship, and service.”As Skyler prepares to take her next steps, her journey stands as a testament to the enduring impact of scholarship support, leadership development, and a commitment to service.Media Contact:Ron CarterThe Carter Agencytca@sbcglobal.net(323) 864-7092

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