Influential Women Profiles: Rebecca Thomson of Visit St. Augustine Driving Tourism Growth Through Strategic Advertising

ST. AUGUSTINE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advertising Account Executive Leverages 11+ Years of Experience to Support Local Businesses and Enhance Visitor Experiences in St. Augustine, FloridaRebecca Thomson is an accomplished Advertising Account Executive with over 11 years of experience in advertising sales, currently in her fourth year with Visit St. Augustine. In her role, she manages strategic relationships with local attractions, restaurants, bed and breakfasts, and other tourism-based businesses that advertise on the city’s official approved travel website. Her work plays a key role in helping travelers plan memorable vacations while simultaneously driving visibility and revenue for local businesses.At Visit St. Augustine, Rebecca is responsible for building and maintaining partnerships that connect visitors with the best experiences the destination has to offer. Her advertising expertise ensures that local businesses are effectively positioned to reach target audiences seeking travel recommendations and curated experiences in one of Florida’s most historic and visited cities.Her approach to advertising sales is defined by honesty, transparency, and long-term relationship-building. Rather than focusing solely on transactions, Rebecca prioritizes guiding clients toward decisions that best serve their needs—even when that means advising against a purchase. She believes that trust is the foundation of sustainable success and that protecting client interests ultimately leads to stronger, longer-lasting partnerships. This philosophy, while unconventional in traditional sales environments, has proven effective in her career.Her results speak for themselves. In her first full year at Visit St. Augustine, Rebecca increased sales by 36.5%, demonstrating both her strategic ability and her commitment to client-centered service. Her success is rooted in her ability to foster authentic relationships and deliver value-driven solutions tailored to each partner’s goals.Rebecca holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Media Studies from the University of Pittsburgh and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Business Administration and Management from Chatham University. Before her career in advertising, she served as a finance manager for Harley-Davidson, where she played a key role in transforming dealership performance from the bottom 10% to the top 10% within just 18 months. This early experience strengthened her operational insight and reinforced her ability to drive measurable business outcomes.Her passion for advertising is deeply personal and inspired by her grandfather, who had a successful career in advertising with companies such as PPG Glass and U.S. Steel before launching a Pittsburgh-based newspaper focused on the arts community. His influence instilled in her a respect for media, storytelling, and the power of connecting businesses with their audiences in meaningful ways.Rebecca attributes her success to building strong, honest relationships with her clients. She emphasizes transparency and integrity in all professional interactions, prioritizing trust over short-term gains. She also credits her ability to maintain balance in life as a key factor in her success. Having raised two children on her own while completing both her college and graduate education, she understands the importance of managing multiple responsibilities and ensuring that all areas of life receive attention and care.Rebecca also recalls foundational advice from her grandfather, who insisted she complete her college education before entering the advertising field. He firmly believed that education was essential for long-term success and refused to allow her to work in his newspaper until she had graduated. His message—that persistence and education must come first—continues to guide her professional mindset today.Beyond her professional role, Rebecca is actively engaged in the St. Augustine community. She participates in organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce, the Attractions Association, and the Visitor and Convention Bureau, regularly attending events and networking with local businesses and stakeholders to support tourism growth and community collaboration.Outside of work, Rebecca enjoys traveling, spending time with family, bike riding, and reading. Her dedication to integrity, client success, community involvement, and personal growth continues to define both her professional achievements and her personal life.Learn More about Rebecca Thomson:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Rebecca-Thomson Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.