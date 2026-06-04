Influential Women Showcases Ritney Sutton: Project Management Consultant at Optum

OLATHE, KS, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Workforce Technology Optimization, Change Enablement, and Enterprise Transformation in Healthcare Project ManagementOlathe, Kansas — Ritney Sutton is a Project Management Consultant at Optum, where she contributes to global capability initiatives focused on workforce technology optimization, change enablement, and operational excellence. Recognized for her strategic problem-solving abilities and her strong integration of business and technical expertise, Sutton specializes in transformational growth, innovative technology implementation, and scalable program development that strengthens global capabilities across the healthcare landscape.In her current role, Sutton is responsible for driving measurable performance improvements while aligning cross-functional teams to deliver high-impact outcomes for both the organization and the communities it serves. Her work centers on improving efficiency, enhancing collaboration, and ensuring that enterprise initiatives translate into meaningful operational results within a rapidly evolving healthcare environment.Sutton’s journey with Optum began in an unexpected and personal way. After earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Care Administration from the University of Phoenix, she spent time as a stay-at-home mother before a life transition required her to reenter the workforce. A chance encounter at Whole Foods became a pivotal moment when a conversation she was part of was overheard by a senior leader from OptumRx, who later encouraged her to apply for an opportunity within the organization. What began as an unplanned interaction evolved into a defining career path that aligned with her interests in healthcare, innovation, and service.Over the past decade, Sutton has advanced through multiple roles at Optum, including Business Intelligence Partner, Project Coordinator, Business Process Analyst, Senior Business Analyst, and Change Management Consultant, before stepping into her current position as Project Management Consultant. Throughout her career progression, she has consistently expanded her expertise in enterprise systems, process optimization, and organizational change.She holds a Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from the Project Management Institute, is a Prosci Certified Change Practitioner, and has earned a Six Sigma Green Belt certification. Committed to continuous learning, Sutton actively pursues opportunities to expand her skill set while mentoring colleagues and contributing to enterprise-wide transformation initiatives. She credits Optum’s collaborative culture and strong internal support systems for enabling her professional development and providing opportunities to grow as a leader in healthcare technology and operations.Sutton attributes her success first and foremost to her family, particularly as a mother of five children, including three daughters, who remain a central source of motivation in her life. She views her family as the foundation of her achievements and the driving force behind her commitment to growth and resilience. She also values the independence and identity that come from building a meaningful career, emphasizing that her professional journey reflects her personal strength, discipline, and continuous pursuit of excellence.She describes herself as an advocate for growth and challenges, believing that individuals stagnate when they stop pushing beyond their comfort zones. For Sutton, fulfillment comes from achieving meaningful milestones, aligning with purpose, and recognizing the value of her contributions—especially in shaping a better future for her children and others. She often reflects on advice from a senior leader who once told her, “If you’re not feeling uncomfortable in your role, it’s time for a change,” a principle she continues to carry as a reminder that discomfort often signals readiness for the next stage of development.Sutton believes that some of the most valuable career advice is to consistently push beyond comfort zones and avoid waiting for the “right time” to make professional moves. She encourages embracing uncertainty as a natural part of growth, remaining open to learning, asking questions, and being intentional in every decision.She also advises young women entering the workforce to “jump in head first,” remain open-minded, and actively build professional networks. She emphasizes the importance of mentorship, encouraging individuals to seek out people who can guide, support, and challenge them to grow. Sutton recommends exploring different areas within an organization to better understand strengths and interests, rather than limiting career paths too early.In addition, she highlights the importance of developing knowledge in emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, noting its increasing influence across modern enterprises. She encourages professionals to regularly evaluate how they can improve efficiency, increase value, and take a proactive approach rather than a reactive one. Sutton also emphasizes that there are no “dumb questions” and underscores the importance of understanding the broader impact of one’s work. Emotional intelligence, she notes, remains one of the most critical leadership skills, enabling stronger communication, collaboration, and influence.Artificial intelligence, Sutton explains, represents both a significant challenge and opportunity in her field. She recognizes its transformative impact on enterprise operations and stresses the importance of continuous learning to remain relevant. At the same time, she highlights the need for responsible adoption, noting that organizations such as Optum apply strict, comprehensive quality assessments before implementing AI tools and platforms. She encourages professionals to conduct their own due diligence to ensure confidence and understanding in the technologies they use.At the core of Sutton’s professional and personal philosophy are the values of integrity, compassion, inclusion, and authenticity. She emphasizes that these principles are non-negotiable and must remain consistent across all areas of life. Sutton believes in ethical decision-making, kindness, and active community contribution, stating that true alignment between personal and professional values is essential for authenticity and long-term fulfillment.For Ritney Sutton, success is defined not only by career advancement but by continuous growth, meaningful impact, and staying true to one’s values while contributing to the evolution of healthcare and enterprise innovation.Learn More about Ritney Sutton:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Ritney-Sutton Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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