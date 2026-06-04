Influential Women Features Kristen Wade, COO of E3Performance and CEO of NorthStar-Aligned Consulting

ARVADA, CO, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leveraging 16 Years of Enterprise Leadership Experience to Help Organizations Build Clarity, Alignment, and High-Performing Teams Through “North Star” StrategyKristen Wade is a seasoned business and people leader recognized for her expertise in talent development, client service, and organizational transformation. With a 16-year career at ADP, the global payroll and HR outsourcing leader, Kristen advanced through multiple progressive leadership roles, ultimately serving as General Manager of the West Market. Today, she is Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of E3Performance and Founder and CEO of NorthStar-Aligned Consulting, where she helps organizations strengthen operational foundations, align teams, and achieve measurable performance outcomes.During her tenure at ADP, Kristen became known for her ability to unify large, complex teams around a shared vision. Recognizing the importance of clarity and cohesion in driving performance, she introduced the concept of the “North Star” within her organization—a guiding framework designed to ensure that every team member understood the company’s overarching purpose and their individual contribution to it. This approach fostered greater alignment, collaboration, employee engagement, and elevated client service across her teams.Following her impactful corporate leadership career, Kristen transitioned into a new chapter that blended professional growth with personal exploration. She took time to travel internationally with her family while translating her leadership experience into consulting work. In addition to her home base in Colorado, Kristen spends time in Mexico. This global perspective now informs her approach to organizational development and enhances her ability to support diverse organizations navigating change, growth, and transformation, allowing her to integrate cultural awareness, adaptability, and innovation into her work with clients across industries.In her current roles, Kristen focuses on helping organizations develop strong operational structures, improve workflow efficiency, and build leadership capacity at every level. Her expertise spans strategic planning, people management, leadership development, and performance optimization. Through NorthStar-Aligned Consulting, she works directly with executive teams to create clarity of purpose, align organizational goals, and implement systems that support sustainable growth. As COO of E3Performance, she continues to apply her operational expertise to enhance business outcomes and strengthen team effectiveness.A graduate of the University of California, San Diego, Kristen earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Development and later passed her Fundamental Payroll Certification (FPC) through the American Payroll Association. She remains actively engaged in mentoring emerging leaders, advocating for organizational alignment, and building environments where both people and businesses can thrive.Reflecting on her journey, Kristen attributes her success to an intrinsic drive that has been present since childhood. She recalls early demonstrations of focus, discipline, and determination—from performing in her first dance recital at age three to excelling academically and dedicating herself fully to extracurricular pursuits such as high school band. Throughout her life, she has consistently approached every opportunity with commitment and pride in her work.She also credits her strong family foundation for shaping her mindset and resilience. Kristen emphasizes the influence of her parents, particularly her mother, who encouraged her to pursue any interest fully, with the reassurance that she was supported regardless of outcome. This philosophy—that every experience is valuable, even if it leads in a different direction—continues to guide her both personally and professionally. Today, she carries this same mindset into her own parenting approach.Kristen encourages young women entering the workforce to embrace curiosity as a central driver of success. She believes that asking questions and remaining open to learning is not a sign of uncertainty, but rather a powerful tool for growth and continuous development. She also highlights the importance of active listening, thoughtful communication, and avoiding assumptions in professional interactions. For Kristen, meaningful engagement with others is foundational to effective leadership.In addition, she emphasizes the importance of surrounding oneself with trusted mentors and advisors—individuals who have experience, offer honest guidance, and advocate for your growth. She believes that relationships with those who are a few steps ahead can significantly shape professional development and long-term success.At the core of Kristen’s philosophy is curiosity. She is deeply interested in understanding diverse cultures, perspectives, and value systems, and she actively integrates those insights into both her leadership and consulting work. She believes that curiosity, when paired with reflection and intentional listening, leads to greater self-awareness and more thoughtful decision-making.Kristen also values collaboration, authenticity, and mutual support. She believes there is space for everyone to succeed and emphasizes the importance of self-advocacy, particularly for women pursuing leadership roles. In her view, organizations and individuals achieve the greatest success when they move away from competition-driven dynamics and instead focus on unity, shared purpose, and collective growth.Through her work, Kristen Wade continues to redefine what effective leadership looks like in modern organizations—grounded in clarity, guided by purpose, and driven by a commitment to helping people and businesses thrive together.Learn More about Kristen Wade:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Kristen-Wade , through her profile on E3Performance, https://e3performance.us/about or through NorthStar-Aligned Consulting, https://northstar-aligned.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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