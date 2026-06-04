Drive-Ins.com Announces Complete Website Revamp Ahead of National Drive-In Movie Day

Drive-Ins.com has launched a redesigned website to help visitors find operating drive-in theaters, explore historic locations, browse archive images, and preserve drive-in movie theater history.

Redesigned site launches officially June 6, commemorating Hollingshead Day and helping visitors explore, find, and preserve drive-in theater history

Drive-ins are part of family histories, first dates, summer traditions, small-town memories, and American roadside culture.” — Kipp Sherer

LAS VEGAS, NV, NV, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Drive-Ins.com, a long-running public reference site dedicated to drive-in movie theaters and their history, today announced the soft release of a complete website revamp ahead of its official launch on June 6, National Drive-In Movie Day.The official release date commemorates Hollingshead Day, honoring Richard Hollingshead Jr. and the June 6, 1933 opening of the first commercial drive-in movie theater . The redesigned Drive-Ins.com gives today’s moviegoers, historians, theater owners, researchers, and enthusiasts a more accessible way to explore drive-in theaters past and present.The updated site strengthens Drive-Ins.com’s original mission: to build public interest in drive-in theaters through facts, images, memorabilia, and practical information while keeping that material accessible, useful, and worth preserving.“Drive-ins are part of family histories, first dates, summer traditions, small-town memories, and American roadside culture,” said Kipp Sherer, spokesperson for Drive-Ins.com. “This revamp is about making sure those stories are not lost, while also helping people discover the drive-ins they can still visit today.”The redesigned Drive-Ins.com includes enhanced theater and image archive searching, improved access to historical theater records, and new online museum exhibits. Visitors can use the site to find operating drive-in theaters near them, explore closed and historic theaters around the world, browse archival images, and rediscover information about drive-ins they remember from childhood.A new museum experience, including the Drive-In Data Explorer , gives visitors another way to connect with the people, places, images, and milestones that shaped the drive-in moviegoing experience.Drive-Ins.com currently documents more than 5,000 drive-in theaters, maintains an archive of more than 28,000 images, and tracks more than 14,000 news items related to drive-ins. Across its different eras, the project has combined searchable theater records, image archives, historical references, media mentions, current show information, and community contributions.The redesigned site also continues Drive-Ins.com’s long tradition of public participation. Theater owners, moviegoers, historians, researchers, and enthusiasts are encouraged to submit corrections, photos, memories, recommendations, and historical details that help keep the public record accurate and alive.“Some people come to Drive-Ins.com because they want to know what is still open this weekend,” Sherer said. “Others come because they remember a screen at the edge of town that disappeared decades ago. We want the site to serve both of those visitors — the person planning a night out and the person trying to reconnect with a piece of the past.”The complete Drive-Ins.com website revamp officially launches June 6, 2026, at https://drive-ins.com About Drive-Ins.comDrive-Ins.com is a comprehensive public resource dedicated to drive-in movie theaters and their history. The site documents theaters past and present, preserves historic material, maintains an extensive image archive, tracks drive-in-related news and media references, and helps audiences find and support operating drive-ins. Drive-Ins.com serves moviegoers, historians, theater owners, researchers, and enthusiasts seeking to discover, document, and preserve drive-in movie theater history.

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