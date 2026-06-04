Misty Reign, Recognized by Influential Women, Bridges Law and Wellness to Reduce Stress and Burnout

DECATUR, GA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Certified Corporate Wellness Specialist, Founder of The Spiritual Attorney, and Host of Spades & Spirits Podcast Transforms Legal Expertise into Holistic Wellness Solutions for Professionals and OrganizationsDecatur, Georgia — Misty Reign is a seasoned attorney, Certified Corporate Wellness Specialist, Host of Spades & Spirits Podcast, and Founder of The Spiritual Attorney, known for her unique integration of legal expertise and holistic wellness practices designed to support high-performing professionals in managing stress, preventing burnout, and achieving sustainable success.With 18 years of legal experience, Misty began her career at Jones Day, one of the world’s largest international law firms, where she focused on white-collar criminal investigations. Her early legal work provided a strong foundation in complex litigation and high-stakes legal strategy. She later founded The Oaks Firm, where she expanded her practice into mortgage restructuring, bankruptcy defense, and foreclosure solutions. Through her firm, she also developed innovative seminars, workshops, and educational programs aimed at empowering clients with practical legal knowledge and tools to navigate financial and legal hardship.In 2019, Misty made a pivotal transition in her professional journey, shifting her focus toward corporate wellness and the emotional well-being of professionals in demanding careers, in particular, the legal profession. She founded The Spiritual Attorney, a wellness brand dedicated to helping attorneys, executives, and other high-performance individuals manage stress, prevent burnout, and find purpose and passion in the work they do. Through this platform, she integrates meditation, mindfulness, energy work, hypnotherapy, and somatic healing practices into keynotes, coaching, consulting, and workshop and facilitation services.Her programs address a wide range of wellness topics, including stress management, emotional regulation, mindfulness training, and personal and professional development. Using her proprietary S.P.I.R.I.T.™ Framework, designed for both individuals and organizations, Misty’s work seeks to enhance workplace productivity, deepen employee engagement, and foster long-term well-being. Her approach reflects a growing recognition of mental and emotional health as essential components of professional sustainability and organizational success.Misty is also a dynamic speaker, author, and facilitator. Her contributions to the legal profession and wellness space have earned her the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for Excellence in the Legal Profession. In addition to her professional work, she remains deeply committed to community engagement. Misty is actively involved with the DreamFaith Foundation, where she supports inner-city youth in St. Petersburg, Florida through mentoring, training programs, and college preparation initiatives. She also participates in The Enlightened Collective in Atlanta, a non-profit organization which provides free workshops, trainings, and events focused on wellness, spiritual growth, and personal empowerment. Most recently, Misty is the Curator and Host of the new Podcast, Spades & Spirits Podcast, a roundtable conversation for deeper exploration and more meaningful insight into popular spiritual and wellness topics. Full episodes can be viewed on the Spades & Spirits Podcast YouTube Channel and can be heard everywhere Podcasts can be found.Reflecting on her journey, Misty attributes her success to a strong personal support system that has remained central throughout her life and career. She credits her parents, upbringing, and close circle of sister-friends and encouragers who have consistently supported her growth and encouraged her perseverance. She also acknowledges her personal resilience and what she describes as “Scorpio persistence,” a patient yet determined drive that has guided her through challenges and transitions.One of the most influential pieces of advice Misty has received—and continues to live by—is to know herself and remain true to herself. She emphasizes that individuals often focus heavily on understanding external systems while neglecting self-awareness. For Misty, clarity of identity, purpose, and internal alignment is essential for meaningful decision-making. While she values external input and mentorship, she believes the most important guidance comes from within and must be rooted in authenticity.Her advice to young women entering law and other high-pressure professions centers on the importance of wellness and self-care. Misty encourages early-career professionals to establish intentional practices such as meditation, rest, and emotional grounding techniques to manage the inevitable stress of demanding environments. She emphasizes that periods of intense pressure—such as exams, late nights, and early career challenges—are temporary and should be viewed as stepping stones rather than permanent states. She encourages individuals to remain committed to their long-term vision while protecting their well-being in the present.Misty identifies two primary challenges in her current work. The first is the need to expand and align her team as her impact continues to grow, requiring careful selection, training, and integration of individuals who share her mission. The second challenge lies in maintaining her own emotional balance while supporting clients who often carry significant stress and anxiety. She emphasizes the importance of grounding practices and self-care to ensure she does not internalize the emotional burdens of others.At the core of Misty’s work are three guiding values: authenticity, integrity, and passion. She is deeply committed to living authentically and being self-defined, maintaining integrity by aligning her actions with her principles, and following her passion as a driving force for impact. She notes that when her work is aligned with her passion, she is able to create meaningful transformation for those she serves.Misty Reign continues to bridge the gap between law and wellness, helping professionals lead more balanced, resilient, and fulfilling lives while thriving in demanding careers.Learn More about Misty Reign:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/misty-paxton or through her website, https://www.thespiritualattorney.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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