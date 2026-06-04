Influential Women Highlights: Jessie Andres, Regional Sales Leader Advancing Cybersecurity and AI Threat Detection

BOYNTON BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Top Cybersecurity Sales Executive with 13+ Years of Experience Strengthens SLED Organizations Through Network Visibility, Strategic Partnerships, and Trusted Advisory Leadership at ExtraHopBoynton Beach, Florida — Jessie Andres is a Regional Sales Manager for the Southeast at ExtraHop, where she helps organizations strengthen their cybersecurity posture by improving network traffic visibility and enhancing threat detection capabilities. With more than 13 years of experience in enterprise software, networking, and cybersecurity solutions, Andres partners closely with state, local government, and education (SLED) organizations across the Southeast to help them better understand, monitor, and secure their digital environments.In her current role at ExtraHop, Andres focuses on advising clients on advanced network detection and response strategies that enable security teams to identify threats in real time and respond with greater speed and precision. She builds long-term enterprise relationships rooted in trust and technical alignment, ensuring organizations are equipped to proactively identify and mitigate evolving cyber threats across increasingly complex, distributed infrastructures.Her work centers on enabling cybersecurity teams to gain deep visibility into network activity, reduce incident response times, and strengthen resilience against sophisticated attacks. By aligning ExtraHop’s network detection and response solutions with customer environments, Andres helps organizations uncover hidden risks, improve operational awareness, and enhance overall security maturity.Across her 13-year career, Andres has established a strong reputation as a top-performing enterprise sales leader with deep expertise in account management, complex deal negotiation, and strategic solution design. She has consistently delivered high-impact outcomes for both public sector and commercial clients, earning recognition for exceeding performance targets throughout her career.Before joining ExtraHop, Andres held senior leadership and enterprise sales roles at several major technology organizations, including Splunk, Dataiku, Riverbed Technology, and Quest Software. In these roles, she specialized in helping organizations adopt data-driven, cloud-enabled, and security-focused technologies that supported digital transformation and enterprise resilience.Throughout her career, Andres has earned President’s Club recognition 11 times, reflecting sustained excellence in performance and her ability to build trusted relationships with high-value clients across complex enterprise environments. Her track record underscores a consistent ability to align technical solutions with organizational priorities, particularly within cybersecurity, infrastructure monitoring, and data analytics ecosystems.Beyond her professional accomplishments, Andres is deeply committed to mentorship and talent development within the technology and cybersecurity industries. She actively supports emerging professionals by providing career coaching, sharing industry best practices, and guiding new sales talent through the early stages of their careers. Her approach emphasizes preparation, discipline, and continuous learning as foundational elements of long-term success in technology sales.Andres attributes her success to the mentors and customers who have shaped her professional journey. She emphasizes that client relationships have been one of her most influential sources of growth, offering real-time feedback that has helped her refine her understanding of customer environments and improve her effectiveness as a solutions advisor.Her approach to cybersecurity sales is grounded in extensive preparation and deep situational awareness. Andres prioritizes understanding each customer’s operational landscape before engaging, including business priorities, critical applications, revenue drivers, and strategic initiatives. This level of preparation allows her to position cybersecurity solutions to directly align with organizational goals and risk profiles.She emphasizes that customer feedback has consistently reinforced the importance of understanding the client’s environment as if working within their organization. This perspective has shaped her consultative approach, ensuring that each engagement is informed, relevant, and aligned with real-world operational needs.In reflecting on her professional philosophy, Andres highlights that customer experience has been the most influential driver of her success, noting that clients continuously provide insight into what matters most and how to improve engagement and outcomes. This feedback-driven mindset has played a central role in her continued growth across multiple enterprise technology organizations.A defining aspect of Andres’ career is her emphasis on personal brand and integrity. In the enterprise technology industry, where relationships often span multiple companies and long time horizons, she recognizes that reputation follows professionals across roles and organizations.She prioritizes honesty and authenticity in every engagement, emphasizing that trust is the most important differentiator in enterprise sales. Customers, she notes, remember both the solutions delivered and the integrity demonstrated throughout the relationship. By maintaining ethical consistency, Andres has built long-standing professional relationships that have carried across multiple organizations and career transitions.This commitment to integrity has enabled her to maintain credibility and trust with clients over time, reinforcing her belief that authentic relationships create continuity even as roles and companies change.Andres also advocates strongly for women entering the technology industry, encouraging them to focus on preparation, continuous learning, and intentional personal brand development. She supports participation in women-in-technology networks, which she views as valuable platforms for mentorship, collaboration, and shared professional growth.She highlights the importance of learning from both male and female leaders while developing confidence in one’s own abilities. Andres has participated in women-in-technology forums that bring together professionals to collaborate, exchange insights, and support one another outside of competitive sales environments. These experiences reinforce the importance of representation, community, and shared advancement in a historically male-dominated field.In a technology sales landscape that remains predominantly male, Andres encourages women to trust their instincts, build their professional identity deliberately, and remain confident in their ability to succeed at the highest levels.Looking ahead, Andres identifies artificial intelligence as one of the most significant opportunities shaping the future of cybersecurity. AI is increasingly embedded into enterprise systems and security platforms, becoming a critical capability for modern threat detection and response.She actively integrates AI tools into her own workflow to enhance productivity, improve presentation development, and streamline operational planning. Organizations are increasingly expecting professionals to leverage tools such as Google Gemini and other AI-driven platforms to maintain efficiency and competitiveness in fast-paced environments.At the same time, Andres acknowledges that rapid technological advancement introduces ongoing challenges. Professionals must continuously adapt to new tools, frameworks, and security paradigms to avoid falling behind. She highlights AI governance, responsible adoption, and continuous skill development as essential priorities for the future of cybersecurity.Her leadership approach is grounded in the core values of integrity, honesty, respect, and humility, deeply rooted in her Catholic faith. She emphasizes the importance of ensuring that clients feel heard, respected, and supported throughout every engagement.Andres credits her upbringing in poverty for shaping her grounded perspective and reinforcing her commitment to treating all individuals equally, regardless of role or status. This humility, combined with her professional success, informs both her leadership style and her relationship-driven approach to business.Known for her collaborative mindset, strategic execution, and strong client relationships, Jessie Andres continues to play a key role in advancing cybersecurity outcomes for organizations across the Southeast. Through her work at ExtraHop, she remains focused on strengthening digital resilience, improving threat visibility, and mentoring the next generation of cybersecurity and technology professionals.Learn More about Jessie Andres:Through her Influential Women profile: https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Jessie-Andres Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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