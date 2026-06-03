Governor Stein Reacts to Override of House Bill 87 Veto

NORTH CAROLINA, June 3 - Today Governor Stein released the statement below in reaction to the override of his veto on House Bill 87:

“I vetoed House Bill 87 because at the time we were awaiting sound guidance from the federal government before opting in. Despite not receiving that guidance yet, the General Assembly decided to opt the state into the program.

“This legislature has dropped North Carolina to second to last in the nation in per public school pupil spending. We need to put more public dollars into our public schools, and I will continue to do everything I can to provide more support for public school kids.

“I see potential opportunities for public school students to benefit from this program. We are working on a solution to make it easy for North Carolinians like me who want to direct their federally reimbursed donations to scholarship-granting organizations that directly benefit public school students, and I look forward to sharing more once the federal guidance has been provided. Together, we can elevate high-impact programs that support public school kids with tutoring, after-school programs, summer learning, workforce development, and more.”