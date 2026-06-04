Park Hyatt Siem Reap Earns Rare Condé Nast Traveler Distinction

The courtyard at Park Hyatt Siem Reap reflects the hotel’s Oasis of Enrichment, rooted in refined hospitality and Cambodia’s living culture. Performance in the courtyard of Park Hyatt Siem Reap, part of the hotel’s culturally rooted guest experience. Glide in comfort aboard Park Hyatt Siem Reap's The Lux Tuk Tuk as you explore Siem Reap.

Park Hyatt Siem Reap becomes the only hotel in Siem Reap to earn Condé Nast Traveler’s Triple Crown distinction.

SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Park Hyatt Siem Reap is honored to announce its recognition as the only hotel in Siem Reap to receive Condé Nast Traveler’s Triple Crown distinction, an esteemed recognition awarded to properties that have received all three of the publication’s major hotel accolades: the Hot List, Gold List, and Readers’ Choice Awards.This accolade is considered defining measures of hospitality excellence – the Hot List, celebrating the world’s best new hotels; the Gold List, reflecting the editors’ favorite properties; and the Readers’ Choice Awards, determined by the publication’s global audience. To receive all three places Park Hyatt Siem Reap within a highly selective collection of hotels recognized for their distinctive character, consistent guest appeal, and an elevated yet meaningful expression of Cambodian culture.This recognition further elevates Park Hyatt Siem Reap’s profile within the international luxury hospitality landscape, placing the hotel in distinguished company alongside some of Park Hyatt’s most celebrated hotels across Asia, including Park Hyatt Beijing, Park Hyatt Seoul, and Park Hyatt Saigon. For a heritage property in the heart of Siem Reap, the Triple Crown distinction highlights the hotel’s ability to stand within a global collection of exceptional hotels.“Receiving Condé Nast Traveler’s Triple Crown distinction is a defining moment for Park Hyatt Siem Reap,” said Mr. Himanshu Kapoor, General Manager of Park Hyatt Siem Reap. “This recognition places our hotel within an exceptional global collection of properties. For our team, it is a powerful affirmation of the care, craft, and cultural connection we bring to every guest experience, and of Siem Reap’s place among the world’s most inspiring destinations.”Throughout the guest journey, Park Hyatt Siem Reap offers experiences that extend beyond accommodation. From destination-led dining and contemporary wellness to cultural encounters inspired by Cambodia’s heritage, the hotel invites discovery at every turn. Signature experiences such as the Oasis of Tonlé Sap, Breakfast Experience, and Khmer Journey of Flavors reflect the hotel’s commitment to creating meaningful connections to place through cuisine, culture, and storytelling.Located just moments from the Angkor Archaeological Park and within easy reach of Siem Reap’s markets, galleries, and cultural quarters, Park Hyatt Siem Reap continues to offer a distinctive gateway to both the heritage and contemporary energy of the destination. This recognition from Condé Nast Traveler celebrates the hotel’s position among Cambodia’s standout luxury hotels, long recognized and beloved by international travelers and leading global travel authorities.

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