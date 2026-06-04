Baker Hughes’ fuel flexible NovaLT™16 Gas Turbine Certified by RINA for Marine Propulsion

RINA Logo Baker Hughes Logo L-R: Giosuè Vezzuto, RINA, and Ahmed Eldemerdash, Baker Hughes

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / --• Marine-validated NovaLT™16 gas turbine certified to operate on natural gas and up to 100% hydrogen• RINA Type Approval announced during Posidonia event in Athens, GreeceRINA, the inspection, certification and consulting engineering multinational and Baker Hughes, an energy technology company, today announced that RINA awarded a Type Approval certification to Baker Hughes for its NovaLT™16 gas turbine technology, specifically to operate on natural gas and up to 100% hydrogen for marine propulsion applications.The certification was announced during Posidonia 2026 in Athens, Greece—one of the world’s premier shipping events. This milestone marks a significant step in the ongoing collaboration between RINA and Baker Hughes to explore the use of advanced gas turbine technology in the maritime sector, as shipowners seek viable solutions to decarbonise operations in response to evolving regulatory frameworks.Giosuè Vezzuto Marine Executive Vice President at RINA, said: “This certification highlights the value of early collaboration between technology developers and classification societies when introducing innovations to the maritime sector. By supporting the assessment of the NovaLT™ turbine, we contribute to ensuring that the solution is aligned with safety, performance and regulatory expectations.”Ahmed Eldemerdash, Vice President Climate Technology Solutions at Baker Hughes said: “Decarbonizing maritime shipping requires solutions that deliver performance today and flexibility for tomorrow—without compromising reliability or safety. With RINA’s Type Approval of our NovaLT™16 turbine, we are advancing a proven, fuel-flexible platform ready for real-world marine applications. This milestone reflects how we are Rewriting The Energy Equation™— applying proven technologies in new ways to help customers balance energy security, affordability, and sustainability.”Originally developed for industrial power generation applications, the NovaLT™ gas turbine family combines compact design, high efficiency and operational flexibility. The technology operates in the 12–17megawatt (MW) range in simple cycle and up to 22 MW in combined cycle applications, offering high availability and extended maintenance intervals of up to 35,000 hours. Through a dedicated maritime validation process, the NovaLT™16 technology meets the specific requirements of onboard installation and operation, enabling compliance with maritime regulations and seamless integration into ship systems.As the maritime sector accelerates its transition to alternative fuels, gas turbines are gaining attention for their high-power density, operational flexibility, and ability to support new propulsion architectures, including electric and hybrid systems for lower CO2 emissions – especially when compared to conventional two-stroke and four-stroke diesel engines. Baker Hughes NovaLT™ turbine technology is designed to operate with natural gas and is being further enhanced to support multiple fuels, including low- and zero-carbon fuels such as 100% hydrogen – positioning it as a key enabler for long-term maritime decarbonisation.About Baker HughesBaker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet. Visit us at www.bakerhughes.com About RINARINA, a leading certification and engineering company, provides a wide range of services across the Energy, Marine, Infrastructure & Mobility, Certification, Industry and Real Estate sectors. In December 2023, alongside the majority shareholder Registro Italiano Navale, Fondo Italiano d'Investimento SGR entered the shareholding structure guiding a pool of co-investors. With revenues in 2025 of over 1 billion euros, over 7,000 employees and 200 offices in 70 countries worldwide, RINA is a member of key international organizations and an important contributor to the development of new legislative standards. www.rina.org Media ContactsBaker HughesMelanie Kania+ 1 832-727-5195Melanie.Kania@BakerHughes.comAdrienne M. Lynch+1 713-906-8407adrienne.lynch@bakerhughes.comRINAGiulia FaravelliGlobal Communication Executive Director+39 348 6805876giulia.faravelli@rina.orgPaolo GhigginiGlobal Media Relations, Social Media & Content Director+39 340 3322618paolo.ghiggini@rina.orgVictoria SilvestriInternational Media Relations Manager+39 334 6539600+44 7825 842731victoria.silvestri@rina.org

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