Conductiv Helps CME Federal CU Strengthen Lending Confidence Through Enhanced Visibility & Document Tampering Detection

Real-time permissioned data helps credit union improve decisioning confidence before funding

What Conductiv has helped us achieve is greater visibility into applications that may otherwise appear low risk on paper. ” — Kirk Heiser

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Conductiv, the permissioned data orchestration platform helping financial institutions improve lending visibility and underwriting confidence, today announced that CME Federal Credit Union has enhanced its ability to identify hidden risk, including potential document tampering within loan applications, through Conductiv’s real-time data orchestration capabilities.Since implementing Conductiv, CME Federal Credit Union has been able to identify multiple high-risk lending scenarios before funding, helping the organization avoid significant potential losses while improving overall visibility into borrower risk. In several instances, Conductiv helped surface inconsistencies and risk indicators within borrower application data that may not have been identified through traditional underwriting signals alone.By incorporating real-time document tampering detection into its lending workflow, CME Federal Credit Union identified fraud and gained deeper insight into borrower behavior before final lending decisions were made.“Credit unions are under constant pressure to balance growth, member experience, and risk,” said Kirk Heiser, Consumer Underwriting Manager at CME Federal Credit Union. “What Conductiv has helped us achieve is greater visibility into applications that may otherwise appear low risk on paper. That additional layer of insight gives our team stronger confidence at the point of decisioning.”The collaboration reinforces Conductiv’s broader value to lenders: enabling more confident lending decisions through deeper visibility into borrower risk, financial behavior, and potential application inconsistencies.By integrating real-time permissioned consumer data into existing workflows, Conductiv helps financial institutions strengthen risk detection, reduce manual friction, and improve underwriting confidence without requiring major process changes.“Better lending decisions start with better visibility,” said Gopal Swamy, CEO at Conductiv. “What CME Federal Credit Union demonstrates is that stronger insight at the point of application can help institutions identify hidden risk earlier, make cleaner lending decisions, and avoid losses before they happen. This is about enabling lenders to operate with greater confidence using real-time data.”The announcement reflects a growing trend among financial institutions seeking to augment traditional credit data with real-time, permissioned financial insights that provide a more complete understanding of borrower risk and financial behavior.About ConductivConductiv removes manual work upfront and helps lenders find more of the right loans, starting with clean, decision-ready applications. Its AI-powered data orchestration platform automates document collection, verifies income instantly, and identifies more approvable borrowers from the applications lenders already have, reducing operational drag, improving loan quality, and scaling lending without adding headcount. For more information go to www.conductiv.co About CME Federal Credit UnionCME Federal Credit Union was established in 1935, serving City of Columbus Firefighters and Police Officers. A lot has changed since we first opened our doors. But our commitment to the financial futures of our members is as strong as the day we started. And today, we’re proud to extend that commitment to everyone who lives, works and worships in Central Ohio. For more information, call 888-224-3108 or visit https://cmefcu.org

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