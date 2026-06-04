Ready Meals Market is likely to expand US $408.0 billion at 11.9% CAGR by 2031

Ready Meals Market

Rise in convenience and little time required for meal preparation have boosted the growth of the global ready meals market.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ready meals market size was accounted for $138.1 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $408.0 billion by 2031, and growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2031.Rise in convenience and little time required for meal preparation have boosted the growth of the global ready meals market. However, rise in health awareness and negative perception pertaining to health effects of these products hampered the market growth. On the contrary, rise in preference by the working population and students would open new opportunities in the future.Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2636 The preference for ready meals is expected to increase in France, owing to low availability of time to cook meals. Manufacturers are working to propose products, which enable customers to eat nutritious food by introducing all-in-one meals boxes in prepared salads and chilled ready meals. Ready meals Industry can be described as precooked meals that require minimal time for preparation. Changes in lifestyle of people results in surge in demand for packaged and ready-to-eat food products. Increase in population and cost-effectiveness of these meals are other factors that supplement the market growth. According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), above 90% of the U.S. population consume ready meals daily, which further boosts the growth of the market. However, health concerns and negative perceptions of customers pertaining to health effects of ready meals hinder the market growth. In addition, events such as horse meat scandal in UK has played a role in drawing consumers away from these meals.Furthermore, manufacturers are unable to ensure consistency and quality with existing transportation and storage systems, which hampers growth prospects of the ready meal market. Thus, manufacturers now focus more on packaging, which plays a significant role in retaining product quality, texture, shelf life, color, and taste of the meals. Manufacturers collaborate with companies involved in packaging to produce innovative and advanced packaging such as biodegradable barrier tray, which is anticipated to drive the ready meals market Demand in the near future.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/a21d62ac83895a16cd3b9176d4001b26 Covid-19 scenario:During the Covid-19 pandemic, the demand for ready meals increased significantly. The implementation of lockdown and longer shelf life of ready to eat foods increased their popularity.However, the supply chain was disrupted during the initial quarter of 2020. Moreover, manufacturers have developed new strategies to revive from current market situation.By region, the global ready meals industry across Europe, followed by North America, dominated in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, owing to consumer shift in lifestyle, growing penchant toward fresh and natural food, and dynamic working demographics in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for fresh and plant-based meals.For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2636 Major market playersBakkavor Foods Ltd.ConAgraGreencore Group Plc.JH Heinz Company Ltd.Nestle SAFleury MichonUnilever GroupNorthern Food Ltd.Kerry Foods Ltd.Premier Foods Group Ltd.Trending Reports:Soybean Meal Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/soybean-meal-market Meal Kit Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/meal-kit-market Cornmeal Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cornmeal-market

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