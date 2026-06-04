Optivian Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification for Ollie, Its AI Sales Co-Worker

Optivian is now ISO 27001 certified Optivian

Optivian, the company behind Ollie, the AI sales co-worker for complex B2B sales, has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification.

HELSINKI, FINLAND, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optivian, the company behind Ollie, the AI sales co-worker for complex B2B sales, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification. The certification covers the development and operation of Ollie and the Optivian platform.ISO/IEC 27001 is widely regarded as the global standard for information security management. Ollie works inside live B2B sales deals, with access to the customer emails, meeting recordings, call notes, CRM records, stakeholder context, and sales documents that make up a deal. Certification gives the security and IT leaders who evaluate Ollie an independently audited basis for how that information is managed.Optivian sells to B2B SaaS scaleups, where sales cycles run for months across multiple stakeholders and a security review is a standard step in buying. ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification lets a technical evaluator clear that review against a recognized standard rather than a vendor's own assurances.Once deployed, Ollie reads every email, call, meeting, and CRM record on a deal, then does the work that moves it forward: follow-up drafts, business cases, mutual action plans, value summaries, deal health checks, and forecast signals. The work is delivered where reps already work. You can read more about the certification on Optivian's ISO 27001 announcement. Hire Ollie. Move more deals forward.About OptivianOptivian builds Ollie, the AI sales co-worker for complex B2B sales. Ollie works alongside revenue teams at B2B SaaS scaleups, reading every interaction on a deal and doing the work that moves it forward, so reps spend less time on admin and more deals reach close. Optivian is based in Helsinki, Finland. Learn more at optivian.ai.

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