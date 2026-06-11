Gurdwaras: Abodes of the Guru Explores Fifty-One Sikh Sacred Spaces Across Five Continents

A new illustrated volume traces the history, faith, and traditions that continue to shape Sikh communities around the world.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES, June 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- What does it mean to belong? For Sikhs, the answer is often found in the Gurdwara.More than a place of worship, the Gurdwara serves as a center of faith, service, learning, and community. It is where prayer is joined to action, where all are welcomed regardless of background, and where the teachings of the Guru continue to find expression through humility, compassion, and selfless service.Gurdwaras: Abodes of the Guru invites readers on a journey through fifty-one Gurdwaras across India, Asia, Europe, North America, and beyond. Written by journalist and historian Roopinder Singh and illustrated by Allan Quesada, the volume examines the sacred spaces that have shaped Sikh life for generations and continue to serve communities around the world today.Rather than focusing solely on architecture, the book explores the histories, traditions, and people connected to these institutions. Its pages bring together stories of faith, migration, memory, resilience, and service, tracing how Sikh communities established and sustained Gurdwaras across different regions while remaining connected to the teachings of the Guru.The volume features some of the most significant Gurdwaras associated with the Sikh Gurus, alongside institutions founded by Sikh communities far beyond Punjab, India. Together, these sites reflect the global presence of Sikhism and the enduring role of the Gurdwara as a place of worship, community, and belonging.Drawing on decades of research and writing on Sikh history and culture, Roopinder Singh provides historical context and insight into the traditions associated with each site. His text is accompanied by detailed illustrations by Allan Quesada, offering readers a visual introduction to the architectural and cultural significance of these sacred spaces.At a time when questions of identity, heritage, and community continue to resonate across societies, Gurdwaras: Abodes of the Guru offers an opportunity to engage with a living tradition through the places where it is practiced, preserved, and passed from one generation to the next.Published by Gentry Press and distributed internationally, the book presents fifty-one Sikh sacred spaces spanning five continents, providing readers with a broad perspective on the history, diversity, and continued vitality of Sikh communities around the world.More than a survey of religious sites, Gurdwaras: Abodes of the Guru is an exploration of faith, memory, service, and belonging through the institutions that continue to shape Sikh life across generations.ABOUT THE AUTHORRoopinder Singh is an author, journalist, and photographer whose work focuses on Sikh history, religion, culture, and heritage. A graduate of St. Stephen's College, University of Delhi, he holds bachelor's and master's degrees in Philosophy. His journalism career spans more than three decades, during which he has written extensively on history, culture, and public affairs.ABOUT THE ILLUSTRATORAllan Quesada is a licensed architect. A graduate of the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila, he spent more than a decade practicing architecture before pursuing illustration projects centered on history and faith.ABOUT GENTRY PRESSGentry Press is an independent publishing house founded in 2021 and headquartered in Manila, Philippines, with a subsidiary in Mumbai, India. The press specializes in illustrated works focusing on heritage, culture, history, faith, and the natural world. Its publishing program emphasizes original research, visual storytelling, and carefully produced editions intended for readers around the world.

A short film accompanying the publication explores the making of the book and the collaboration between its author and illustrator.

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