OCM Snack Festival Sparks Ultimate NYL AAPI Night Viral AIKO GARDEN 3D Fruit Ice Cream Sweeps Mainstream Market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "OCM Snack Festival," curated by OCM, the premier operator and builder of leading Asian food brands in North America, achieved a spectacular conclusion at the iconic Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Serving as the high-profile anchor of the New York Liberty’s AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) Heritage Night, the event masterfully fused explosive professional basketball culture with trending Asian snacks and premium frozen innovations, offering a dynamic cultural experience that resonated deeply with mainstream American consumers and media alike.



Among the dazzling array of experiential exhibitions at the festival, the ultimate showstopper and cultural catalyst was undeniably AIKO GARDEN, the trend-setting 3D fruit-shaped ice cream brand that has taken digital platforms by storm. Throughout the night, the AIKO GARDEN activation booth was heavily swarmed by massive, continuous lines of enthusiastic attendees eager to sample its legendary treats. Distributed complimentary to fans, the ice cream instantly electrified the stadium, transforming a sports concession experience into an absolute viral phenomenon and the most talked-about highlight of the entire heritage celebration.

As a pioneering force in the 3D fruit-shaped frozen dessert segment, AIKO GARDEN once again captivated American consumers with its exceptional craftsmanship and structural artistry. The stadium activation showcased an exquisite premium lineup of flavors—including Mango, Grape, Peach, Lychee, Mandarin and more. Each individual piece is meticulously sculpted using proprietary molding technologies to replicate the exact dimensions, vibrant blush, and complex surface texture of real fruit.

True to its core promise of clean-label premium indulgence, AIKO GARDEN products are crafted utilizing real fruit juice, featuring absolutely no artificial colors or artificial preservatives, thereby effortlessly bridging the gap between high visual novelty and wholesome culinary nutrition.

Every bite delivers a refreshing, micro-fine sorbet texture bursting with intense fruit aromas, earning unanimous acclaim from diverse sports enthusiasts, urban trendsetters, and culinary critics present.

Prior to this milestone arena takeover, AIKO GARDEN had already established an explosive growth trajectory in North America, securing unprecedented sell-through rates during its exclusive experiential roadshows at major warehouse retail giants like Costco and consistently achieving multi-million view viral status on short-form video applications. Industry analysts and retail buyers project that following this resounding cultural success, AIKO GARDEN has firmly secured its position as the undisputed market leader and hottest ice cream novelty of Summer 2026.

As the visionary force behind the festival, OCM continues to redefine the paradigm of how authentic, trend-setting Asian food experiences are introduced, scaling, and integrated into the North American cultural mainstream. By seamlessly anchoring professional sports marketing, innovative snack portfolios, and AAPI heritage advocacy.

OCM not only allowed mainstream American audiences to discover the vibrant charm of Asian flavors in a premium setting but also reinforced its reputation as the most trusted, capable long-term partner for Asian consumer brands aiming to achieve sustainable growth and multi-cultural scale in the North American market.

ABOUT OCM

OCM is the premier Asian food brand operator, market builder, and supply chain specialist in North America, dedicated to introducing the most innovative, high-growth Asian food and beverage brands to mainstream and multicultural consumer segments. Utilizing a sophisticated nationwide omni-channel distribution network and highly efficient end-to-end operational capabilities, OCM serves as the strategic partner of choice for iconic cultural brands, driving their long-term enterprise value and category leadership across North America.

website：https://www.ocmfoods.com

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