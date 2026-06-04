Junkosha announces June 17th, 2026, will be Technology Innovator of the Year Award ceremony

Junkosha Technology Innovator of the Year Award

Junkosha today announced that its third Award ceremony will take place on June 17th, 2026, at 11:00 am ET/ 8:00 am PT via Junkosha’s livestream on YouTube

TOKYO, JAPAN, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Junkosha, pioneers of sophisticated fluoropolymer application technologies across medical device and microwave interconnect sectors, today announced that its third Technology Innovator of the Year Award ceremony will take place on June 17th, 2026, at 11:00 am ET/ 8:00 am PT via Junkosha’s livestream on YouTube.

An international program, the Technology Innovator of the Year Award was set up to recognize the innovative work of an individual or team working in the delivery of products used within interventional medical procedures or Microwave/Millimeter Wave technologies.

This year, for the first time, the Award acknowledges both early phase ideas and late phase developments on the way to commercialization, meaning it covers the entire breadth of the innovation lifecycle. Adjudicated by a panel of highly respected judges chosen for their industry credentials, the new early phase winner will be presented with a trophy and $25,000 distributed over a four-year period: $10,000 in the first year and $15,000 awarded upon recognition of commercial viability in the fourth year. This is in addition to the trophy and $25,000 for the late phase winner.

“This year’s Awards have seen an expanded amount of interest from entrants all over the globe, with a 30% increase in submissions, reflecting the increased significance technology innovators are placing on these Awards,” explains Joe Rowan, Chairperson of the Awards. “What has particularly impressed the judges this year is not simply the quality of the technology, but the ambition and creativity of the innovators behind it. Across both categories we have seen ideas with the potential to improve lives, solve meaningful technical challenges and create lasting societal value. The quality of the submissions has made the judging process both rewarding and challenging, and I am looking forward to announcing the winners at the culmination of what has been a highly successful third year for the Awards.”

Overall, this year’s finalists represent a diverse range of technologies spanning advanced medical interventions and next-generation microwave and millimeter wave applications, reflecting Junkosha’s long-standing commitment to supporting breakthrough innovation and recognising technologies that have the potential to benefit society.

For the latest news on the Junkosha Technology Innovator of the Year Award visit: https://www.junkosha.com/en/news/awards.



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