Ulkatcho Group of Companies (UGoC) Hosts its 3rd Annual Alliance Partners Meeting

Ulkatcho Group of Companies (UGoC)

Building meaningful Public - Private - Community Partnerships (PPCP)

UGoC continually strives to build meaningful Public-Private-Community Partnerships (PPCP), with Multi-Inputs Area Development (MIAD), through Blended Financing, to improve the Nation's Quality of Life” — Al-Nashir Jamal

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ulkatcho Group of Companies (UGoC) hosted its 3rd Annual Alliance Partners Meeting to discuss key global and provincial economic issues, develop partnerships, and exploring opportunities.The UGoC was created by the Ulkatcho First Nation (UFN) to be the economic and business development arm of the Nation. Over the past three years, the UGoC has embarked on actively developing meaningful and long-term relationships to achieve economic growth and benefits on the Ancestral Lands of the Ulkatcho First Nation.As part of its growth, the UGoC has forged Alliances in a number of economic sectors – including forestry, retail & community services, clean energy, mining & resource development services, civil works & equipment supply and emerging technologies. The network also encourages mutually beneficial business opportunities between the various partners.The UGoC brings together the Alliance Partners yearly to connect and discuss upcoming growth areas and explore new business opportunities. The Meeting brought together 71 Senior Business Leaders from over 30 different companies and organizations.In a Special Message to the gathering from the Minister of Mining & Critical Minerals, Honourable Jagrup Brar, on behalf of the Premier of British Columbia, The Hon. David Ebby - the Minister recognized the important partnership work being advanced by the UGoC and applauded the company’s Leadership.This year’s meeting featured four keynote presentations providing a multi-layered analysis of the current global geo-political situation and BC’s current economic & business landscape:● Stephen D. James, C.E.O of the Ulkatcho Group of Companies began the session by providing an overview of the history and growth of the UGoC.● National Overview: Challenges and Opportunities: Mike Gill, CFA, Senior Investment Counsellor at BMO, delivered a comprehensive briefing on global geopolitics and their impacts on the Canadian economy.● Provincial Picture: Mining and Economic Development: Kendra Johnston, Assistant Deputy Minister for the BC Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals, detailed the provincial landscape, focusing on the major mining and exploration projects across British Columbia.● Special Sectoral Company Focus: Dale Andres, CEO of Artemis Gold Inc., shared insights on the company’s BWG Project’s Current Operations & Phase 2 Expansion Plans.The UGoC intends to leverage the momentum from this meeting to deepen collaboration between its Alliance Partners, focusing on what is describes as the "Internal Alliance Economy".QuotesChief Derech Sill, Ulkatcho First Nation“As our Nation strives towards sustainable economic revitalization, we look towards the Ulkatcho Group of Companies and the UGoC’s Alliance Partners to assist with this growth. This 3rd Annual Alliance Partners Meeting marks one of the paths forward in creating significant and lasting benefits. We look forward to the opportunities that this growing network of collaboration will help create – and values the strong partnerships.”Al-Nashir Jamal, Chairman of the Board, Ulkatcho Group of Companies“The UGoC continually explores ways to not only strengthen the economic foundation of the Ulkatcho First Nation, but also to play a critical role in building a broad-based source of income.. The 3rd Annual Alliance Partners Meeting is part of continuing on the path towards continually building meaningful Public-Private-Community Partnerships ( PPCP ), with Multi-Inputs Area Development ( MIAD ), through Blended Financing to improve the Quality of Life for the Nation Members.”ContactFor inquiries, please contact:Ulkatcho Group of CompaniesStephen James, CEOsjames@ykwf.caQuick Facts● Currently, the Ulkatcho Group of Companies is made up of Yun Ka Whu’ten Forestry Ltd., Ulkatcho Mercantile Ltd., Ulkatcho Energy Corporation and UGoC Enterprises Ltd. The companies collectively act as the business arm of Ulkatcho First Nation and are dedicated to building a self-sustaining local economy.● Recent successes for the UGoC, in collaboration with Alliance Partners, include the construction of the 100% owned largest off-grid solar farm in a non-integrated area in a community in Canada, construction and operation of a new on-reserve gas station and grocery store, and a number of forestry rehabilitation projects on Ulkatcho Ancestral Lands.● UGoC's alliance network includes industry leaders whose collective operations and major projects represent a multi-billion dollar economic footprint across British Columbia.

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