GuliKit TMR Joystick Technology Featured in ROG Xbox Ally X20, Marking Deeper Collaboration with ROG

GuliKit TMR joystick technology is featured in the ROG Xbox Ally X20, delivering smoother, more stable, and more durable control for handheld gaming.

GuliKit’s TMR joystick technology is featured in the ROG Xbox Ally X20, advancing anti-drift control and deeper collaboration with ROG.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GuliKit today announced that its TMR (Tunnel Magnetoresistance) electromagnetic joystick technology has been featured in ROG’s newly announced ROG Xbox Ally X20 handheld. This collaboration marks a further deepening of the partnership between GuliKit and ROG in gaming hardware control technology. It also highlights GuliKit’s leading technical expertise in electromagnetic joysticks, outstanding product quality, comprehensive and reliable manufacturing services, and strong market position in the industry.The ROG Xbox Ally X20 is ROG’s latest handheld gaming device, bringing upgrades across performance, display quality, controls, and the overall user experience. As one of the most frequently used control components on a handheld gaming device, the joystick plays a critical role in precision, long-term stability, and product durability. With GuliKit TMR joysticks directly integrated into the ROG Xbox Ally X20, players can enjoy a smoother, more stable, and more durable control experience.GuliKit and ROG have previously collaborated on officially authorized electromagnetic joystick modules for ROG handheld devices. The RG01 Hall Effect joystick is designed for the ROG Ally X, while the RG02 TMR joystick is designed for the ROG Xbox Ally / Ally X. Both products have received official ROG authorization and compatibility support, helping users achieve a more reliable joystick repair, replacement, and upgrade experience on existing devices. With GuliKit TMR joystick technology now being directly integrated into ROG’s next-generation handheld device, the collaboration has expanded from official repair and replacement solutions to core component integration at the device level.Since debuting its new Hall Effect electromagnetic joystick technology at E3 in June 2021, GuliKit has continued to invest in electromagnetic joystick research and development while advancing the technology through ongoing upgrades. From its early Hall Effect electromagnetic joysticks to its more advanced TMR electromagnetic joystick technology, GuliKit has continued to lead the evolution of this category and drive the industry’s transition from traditional carbon-film potentiometer joysticks to non-contact electromagnetic sensing solutions. Traditional carbon-film potentiometer joysticks are prone to wear over time due to friction, which can lead to joystick drift. Electromagnetic joysticks use a non-contact sensing method, helping reduce the risk of drift caused by mechanical wear while improving long-term stability and lifespan. Through GuliKit’s continued innovation, promotion, and adoption of this technology across the industry, electromagnetic joysticks have gradually become an important direction for the future of gaming hardware.Backed by years of technical investment and a continued presence in the joystick market for Steam Deck, Switch, Switch 2, and a wide range of handheld gaming devices and controllers, GuliKit has built strong technical expertise, comprehensive domestic and international intellectual property protection, advanced automated production capabilities, and a broad foundation for industry partnerships. In addition to providing high-quality electromagnetic joystick upgrade and replacement products for players, GuliKit also provides joystick components, customized electromagnetic joystick manufacturing, and complete joystick design and manufacturing solutions for many gaming hardware brands, including ROG, Corsair, Scuf, Backbone,8BitDo, AYANEO and many others.GuliKit stated that they will continue to upgrade and innovate across next-generation joystick technologies, more controller core components, and gaming hardware control experiences, bringing newer and better technologies and products to players and industry partners.About GuliKitGuliKit is a global leader in gaming hardware innovation, known for pioneering breakthrough controller technologies including anti-drift Hall Effect joysticks, Maglev vibration motors, and next-generation TMR electromagnetic joystick systems.The company also developed its proprietary Hyperlink 2 ultra-low-latency Bluetooth technology, delivering some of the fastest response times and lowest input latency in the industry.By continuously pushing the boundaries of controller technology, GuliKit is redefining how players experience games—making gaming smoother, easier, and more enjoyable for players worldwide.Driven by innovation, product quality, and user experience, GuliKit remains committed to bringing cutting-edge gaming technology to the global gaming community.

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