bOydestiNy Releases New Romantic Latin-Inspired Single ‘Night and Day’

Night and Day!

“Night and Day” from the upcoming bOydestiNy"Listen Up!"album-a heartfelt musical story of of enduring love.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed singer, rapper, songwriter, and producer bOydestiNy (the musical alter ego of Michael Anthony Thornton) today announces the release of his newest single, “Night and Day,” now available on all major digital streaming platforms.

Blending the passionate rhythms of bachata and reggaeton with bOydestiNy’s signature melodic songwriting, “Night and Day” is a heartfelt celebration of love, commitment, and the enduring bonds that connect people across time and distance. The mid-tempo track invites listeners onto the dance floor while delivering an emotional message of devotion and romance.

“Night and Day” serves as the second single from bOydestiNy’s forthcoming album Listen Up! scheduled for release on June 26, 2026. While longtime fans recognize bOydestiNy for his emotionally driven R&B compositions that appeared on his 2024 “Love is Forever” album, this latest release reflects the artist’s growing exploration of Latin musical traditions and Spanish-language songwriting.

The inspiration for the song dates back to 2023 during a trip through South America, where an unexpected encounter left a lasting impression on the artist. Motivated by the emotions and memories that followed, bOydestiNy began composing what would eventually become “Night and Day.” Although the song remained unfinished for several years, revisiting old photographs and memories in 2026 reignited his passion to complete the work and bring its story to life.

“‘Night and Day’ is about the kind of connection that stays with you long after a moment has passed,” says bOydestiNy. “It celebrates the hope, vulnerability, and commitment that make love one of the most powerful experiences we share as human beings.”

A multi-instrumentalist and former keyboardist for Pieces of a Dream, bOydestiNy has shared the stage with legendary performers including Bill Withers and Patti LaBelle. As a solo artist, his music has reached more than two million Spotify listeners and earned over 1,500 radio spins across more than 80 radio stations worldwide.

With “Night and Day,” bOydestiNy continues expanding his creative horizons beyond traditional R&B and Hip-Hop influences, embracing Latin rhythms and international musical perspectives while maintaining the heartfelt storytelling that has become his trademark. The result is a fresh and contemporary sound that encourages listeners to embrace possibility, connection, and the transformative power of love.

“Night and Day” is available now on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, and all major digital music platforms.

For more information, visit the boy-destiny website.

bOydestiNy-The Emma Watson Song

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.