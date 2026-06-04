Athleisure Market Set to Reach USD 3.2 billion by 2032, With a Sustainable CAGR Of 5.2%

Athleisure industry

Rise in number of millennials, increase in participation of consumers in physical fitness activities, rise in health & wellness trend among the target customers

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Athleisure market generated $2.0 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $3.2 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2032.Athleisure' has become a buzz word for the fashion industry. Customers who are fashion-conscious, active, fitness lovers, and those searching for comfortable, utilitarian clothing for everyday activities have all found a place in the athleisure sector.The global athleisure market is driven by rise in number of millennials, increase in participation of consumers in physical fitness activities, and rise in health and wellness trend among the target customers. However, growing competition, saturation of trendy designs, and shifting consumer preferences pose restraints for the athleisure market's sustained growth. Expanding health-conscious consumer base seeks stylish, comfortable athleisure wear for everyday use. A lucrative opportunity for brands to innovate and cater to this growing demand.Request Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6137 The rise in health and wellness trends throughout the world, which is one of the primary reasons driving demand for the global athleisure market, has led to businesses making a number of important mergers and acquisitions with the aim of earning income from the athleisure segment.Clothing made for both athletic activity as well as casual, everyday wear is included in the athleisure market, a subset of the fashion and apparel sector. The term "athleisure," a combination of the words "athletic" and "leisure," has been more popular over the past ten years as a result of a growing emphasis on health and wellbeing, shifting lifestyle choices, and the blending of exercise and fashion.Fitness enthusiasts, people who are active, customers who are fashion-conscious, and those looking for comfortable, functional apparel for daily activities have all found a home in the athleisure industry . The distinctions between conventional athletics and casual clothing have become less distinct as a result of the Athleisure Market Trends, which has altered not just the garment sector but also how consumers think about fashion and style.The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that millennials will soon outnumber baby boomers in the country. Similar trends can be seen throughout Asia-Pacific, where millennials make up a bigger proportion of the population than previous age groups, particularly in nations like China, India, and Australia. This group of people has been engaging in a variety of physical activities and has been active and health-conscious. They have had a big impact on how different international sectors have developed in terms of product and service offerings. They constantly have a tendency to test out newly released items to see whether they meet their needs. Millennials are regarded as the top consumers in the global athleisure sector because to their active lifestyles.LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/1b9eaaf32b94154501083b3000b1a09a Athleisure knockoff businesses have emerged as a result of the high cost and impressive popularity of authentic athleisure brands. In poor nations with price-sensitive consumers, counterfeit brands are typically widespread. This constraint limits the original athleisure brands' sales in certain areas. Since counterfeit goods are typically of poor quality and frequently cause customers to experience inconvenience and safety concerns, consumers tend to have negative impressions of them. One of the main places where the sale of fake brands may be hidden is the online distribution channel. Thus, it is projected that the expansion of the athleisure market would be hampered by the rise of the counterfeit sector.Innovative marketing strategies are being used by the athleisure industry to promote their goods, which is boosting market penetration rates internationally with rising Athleisure Market Demand. Some of the primary tactics to increase the sales of athleisure items include launching advertising campaigns, sponsoring sporting events and contests, and sponsoring athletes' attire. More significantly, it is projected that the endorsement of goods by well-known athletes and celebrities would open up lucrative development potential.Additionally, because to social media's large user base, the paradigm for athleisure advertising and marketing is evolving away from television and other conventional techniques and toward internet advertising. Sales are predicted to increase as a result of social media promotion.Enquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6137 The athleisure market is divided by gender, product type, distribution channel, and region. By gender, the market is divided into male and female. By product type, the market is divided into sneaker, joggers, leggings, hoodies, and others. According to the distribution channel, the market is divided into offline and online. By region, the market is divided into North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and the Rest of LAMEA).The Europe region held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global athleisure industry revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Europe's athleisure market dominance is driven by fashion-forward culture, fitness trends, and a growing preference for versatile, comfortable clothing, fostering innovation and strong consumer demand. However, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032. Asia-Pacific's rapid urbanization, fitness trends, and rising disposable incomes drive the fastest-growing athleisure market. High demand for stylish, versatile activewear fuels its expansion.Leading Market Players:ADIDAS AGASICS CORPORATIONCOLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR COMPANYPVH CORP.PUMA SEVF CORPORATIONTHE GAP, INC.NIKE, INC.UNDER ARMOUR, INC.LULULEMON ATHLETICA INCTrending Reports:Hemp Clothing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hemp-clothing-market-A16939 Semi Medical Adaptive Clothing Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/semi-medical-adaptive-clothing-market-A325123

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