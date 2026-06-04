Wood Adhesive Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2032, Driven by Expanding Furniture and Construction Industries

Wood Adhesive Market Growing Demand

The expansion of residential and commercial construction projects, coupled with rising demand for engineered wood products and modular furniture.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global wood adhesive market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the rapid expansion of the furniture and woodworking industries, increasing construction activities, and growing demand for environmentally friendly, high-performance bonding solutions.According to a report published by Allied Market Research, titled “Wood Adhesive Market by Type (Urea-formaldehyde, Melamine Urea-formaldehyde, Phenol-formaldehyde, Isocyanates, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Acetate, Soy-based, and Others) and Application (Flooring, Furniture, Doors and Windows, Housing Components, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032,” the market was valued at $4.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach $7.9 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2032.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A10827 Market Dynamics:- The wood adhesive industry is benefiting from continuous advancements in adhesive technologies that enhance bonding strength, durability, moisture resistance, and environmental performance. Growing awareness regarding sustainability has accelerated the adoption of low-emission and bio-based adhesive solutions across construction and furniture manufacturing sectors.- The expansion of residential and commercial construction projects, coupled with rising demand for engineered wood products and modular furniture, is further supporting market growth. In addition, stringent environmental regulations encouraging the use of eco-friendly adhesive formulations are creating opportunities for innovation and product development.However, fluctuating raw material prices and concerns related to formaldehyde emissions from certain adhesive formulations continue to pose challenges for manufacturers.Urea-Formaldehyde Segment Maintained Market Leadership:- Based on type, the urea-formaldehyde segment accounted for the largest share of the global wood adhesive market in 2022, contributing more than one-fourth of total revenue. Its widespread use in furniture production, plywood manufacturing, and construction applications can be attributed to its cost-effectiveness, strong bonding performance, and versatility.- Meanwhile, the melamine urea-formaldehyde segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 6.5%. Its superior moisture resistance, enhanced durability, and exceptional bonding properties make it highly suitable for exterior-grade panels, flooring systems, and engineered wood products that require long-term performance under challenging environmental conditions.Furniture Application Segment Held the Largest Share:- By application, the furniture segment emerged as the leading revenue contributor in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global market. The increasing production of residential and commercial furniture worldwide continues to drive demand for reliable wood bonding solutions.- On the other hand, the flooring segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.2% through 2032. Rising adoption of engineered wood flooring and increasing renovation activities are boosting the need for advanced adhesives capable of delivering superior durability, moisture resistance, and long-lasting performance.Asia-Pacific Remains the Dominant Regional Market:- Regionally, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the wood adhesive market in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of global revenue, and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.- The region's strong position is supported by rapid urbanization, expanding construction activities, growing furniture manufacturing industries, and rising investments in infrastructure development. Increasing demand for sustainable and high-quality wood adhesive products across countries such as China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asian nations is expected to further strengthen market growth.Leading Market Participants:Major companies operating in the global wood adhesive market include:- HB Fuller- Henkel AG & Co. KGaA- Bostik SA- 3M- Sika AG- Ashland Inc.- Pidilite Industries Ltd.- Jubilant Industries Ltd.- DowDuPont Inc.- Akzo Nobel N.V.These industry participants are actively focusing on product innovation, strategic partnerships, capacity expansions, acquisitions, and new product launches to strengthen their market presence and expand their customer base across global markets.𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/wood-adhesives-market/purchase-options About UsAllied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

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