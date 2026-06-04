Manchester’s Newest Luxury Apartment Rentals Are Now Accepting Applications at Rendezvous on Elm

Rendezvous on Elm

A $10 million boutique renovation and 27 unique residences bring a new kind of downtown living to 967 Elm Street.

MANCHESTER, NH, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Applications are open at Rendezvous on Elm, the boutique downtown rental community taking shape inside a $10 million renovation at 967 Elm Street. The project delivers 27 thoughtfully designed studio, 1- and 2-bedroom residences in the heart of Manchester’s arts and business district – making it one of the most significant residential investments downtown Manchester has seen in recent memory.Renters can sign up for the priority interest list at RendezvousOnElm.com to receive floor plans and pricing, and to be first in line to choose their preferred floor plan. Monthly rental fees range from $2,000 to $2,800.Each apartment has a unique layout, and offers incredible views of the city. Early registration is strongly encouraged – floor plan choices are given on a first-come, first-served basis.“Manchester is a city we love and live in, and Rendezvous on Elm reflects exactly the kind of downtown community we want to be part of,” says Brittany Ping, Director of Property Management at Ledgeview Commercial Partners . “This is a high-tech space with soul, designed at a scale where neighbors actually know each other. We built this for people who want to walk to dinner, walk to work, and feel genuinely at home in the city.”Each residence pairs modern construction with everyday comfort: in-unit washer and dryer, energy-efficient heat pump HVAC with resident-controlled heat and AC, 1Gig fiber-ready internet, glass-door walk-in showers, secure keyless entry, and a fresh-air makeup system that sets a new standard for indoor air quality among Manchester rentals. A reserved, covered parking spot is included with every lease.Inside the building, residents share a media and gaming lounge, a private function room, a fitness studio with a yoga area open 24/7, oversized gathering hubs on each floor, a WiFi-enabled conference room, professionally appointed private workspaces, and a resident app for maintenance, payments, and shared-space reservations.The ground floor is home to Campo Enoteca, Taj India, and Manchester’s newest bakery – daily conveniences just an elevator ride from every residence.Rendezvous on Elm is being developed by veteran commercial real estate partners Anthony De Lucia and David A. De Lise, who together bring more than six decades of experience and a portfolio that spans the U.S. and Europe. Together, they’ve partnered on projects totaling over $150,000,000.De Lucia and De Lise selected DeStefano & Associates for their build and design team, and Stephen Fleshman as the project architect. Both firms have significant experience and expertise in reimagining properties into vibrant communities.“We’ve developed properties across the country, and Manchester is a city that genuinely deserves a building like this. The downtown is alive – restaurants, theater, art – but the rental options haven’t kept up,” says David A. De Lise, Development Partner, Rendezvous on Elm. “‘The Vous’ is our answer: a community of neighbors at a boutique scale, in a building that’s fun and makes life easy. We wanted to add something to this neighborhood, not just build in it.”

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