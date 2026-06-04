County liquor license holders reminded of June 15 renewal deadline





The County of Maui Department of Liquor Control is reminding liquor license holders that license renewal applications are due by 4 p.m. June 15, 2026. If not renewed by the deadline, current licenses will expire on June 30, 2026.

The Application for Renewal of Liquor License and all required documents must be mailed in or dropped off at the County Department of Liquor Control and must be received and accepted by the department no later than 4 p.m., June 15, 2026.

The department strongly encourages all licensees to submit their renewal applications and all required documents as early as possible. Early submission allows the department time to properly review renewal materials and provides licensees time to make corrections if the application or required documents are incomplete or need revision.

For more information, call the County Department of Liquor Control at (808) 243-7772.

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