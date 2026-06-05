Neural4D Adds Extra High Mesh Quality, Delivering Production-Grade 3D Detail Across Text to 3D and Image to 3D

Neural4D's new Extra High Mesh Quality tier delivers the highest detail and shape accuracy for premium 3D assets across Text to 3D and Image to 3D. A real reference photograph next to its Extra High output shown as a high-poly wireframe, demonstrating Neural4D's precision in every curve. A production-ready sofa model generated at Extra High Mesh Quality, ready for high-resolution rendering, e-commerce display, and final-use pipelines.

Neural4D adds Extra High Mesh Quality to Text to 3D & Image to 3D: production-grade detail in a single click. #3D #AI #GenAI #TextTo3D

Most AI 3D tools stop at good enough. Extra High Mesh Quality is about trust in the output, knowing the model you generate can go straight into your project without compromise.” — Feihu, CEO of Neural4D

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Neural4D , the AI creative platform developed by DreamTech, has added Extra High Mesh Quality to its Text to 3D and Image to 3D features, giving creators a new tier of mesh fidelity for final-use 3D assets and high-end visual presentation.The update expands the existing Mesh Quality selector from two tiers to three. Previously, users could choose between Standard for quick structure checks and High for detailed, editable assets. The new Extra High tier sits above both, delivering the highest polygon count and shape accuracy the platform has offered to date. Models generated at this setting retain fine surface detail, sharper edge definition, and smoother topology, bringing them closer to the quality expected in final production pipelines and premium display environments.What Are Text to 3D and Image to 3DText to 3D and Image to 3D are Neural4D's core 3D generation tools, allowing creators to produce fully textured 3D models from either a text description or a reference image. Text to 3D accepts a natural language prompt and outputs a complete 3D mesh with materials and textures applied. Image to 3D takes a single 2D image as input and converts it into a rotatable, production-ready 3D model, preserving the visual characteristics of the source.Both tools output models that can be exported in standard formats for use in game engines, AR/VR applications, e-commerce product displays, and digital content pipelines. The new Extra High quality tier extends the output ceiling of both tools, making them viable for a broader range of professional use cases without requiring external remeshing or refinement.Three Tiers, One Workflow: Choosing the Right Level for Every StageWith the three-tier Mesh Quality system, creators can match output fidelity to the specific needs of each stage of their workflow. Standard mode is designed for rapid iteration, letting designers evaluate structure and composition without waiting for full-detail generation. High mode balances polygon count and generation speed, producing assets that are ready for editing, texturing, or integration into moderate-detail scenes. Extra High mode is built for the final mile: assets that need to hold up under close inspection, high-resolution rendering, or customer-facing presentation.For game developers, Extra High provides base meshes with enough geometric detail to reduce the cleanup and retopology work typically required before engine import. For e-commerce teams and furniture retailers, it means product models that capture fine details, from wood grain and fabric weave to carved ornamentation, accurate at every zoom level from full view to macro detail. For industrial designers and 3D artists, the new tier removes the ceiling on what the platform can produce, allowing AI-generated models to serve as final assets rather than just starting points."Most AI 3D tools stop at good enough. We wanted to give creators the option to go further. Extra High Mesh Quality is about trust in the output, knowing that the model you generate can go straight into your project without compromise. Whether you are building a game, showcasing a product, or populating a virtual environment, you should be able to choose the quality level that matches the job." - Feihu, CEO of Neural4DBuilt Into the Neural4D 3D PipelineThe Mesh Quality selector is integrated directly into the generation interface for both Text to 3D and Image to 3D, requiring no additional configuration or separate tools. When a user initiates a generation, the chosen quality level determines the polygon budget, surface sampling density, and geometric refinement applied during the mesh construction process. Extra High mode allocates additional computational resources to each stage, producing denser vertex distribution and more accurate surface interpretation from the original prompt or image.Because the quality setting operates within the existing generation pipeline, switching between Standard, High, and Extra High is a single-click choice. There is no separate workflow, no export to an external refinement tool, and no need for manual post-processing to achieve higher detail. For users who need the highest fidelity for their final deliverables, Extra High removes the gap between what AI generation can produce and what production-quality work requires.All models generated with Extra High Mesh Quality remain compatible with Neural4D's standard export formats, ensuring that higher detail does not come at the cost of interoperability. The same OBJ, GLB, or FBX export paths work across all three quality tiers, so upgrading to Extra High does not require changes to existing pipeline integrations.Extra High Mesh Quality is available now in Neural4D Text to 3D and Image to 3D.Text to 3D: https://www.neural4d.com/studio/text-to-3d Image to 3D: https://www.neural4d.com/studio/image-to-3d Neural4D on Product Hunt: https://www.producthunt.com/products/neural4d About Neural4DNeural4D is an AI-powered creative platform developed by DreamTech, offering a full suite of generative tools including Text to Image, Text to Video, Text to 3D, Image to 3D, and AnimeArt. Built on proprietary spatial intelligence technology, the platform serves creators and businesses across gaming, e-commerce, AR/VR, design, and digital entertainment. Neural4D's mission is to empower creators worldwide to bring their ideas to life, from the first visual concept to the final production-ready asset.

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