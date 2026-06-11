iGlowly Introduces Built-In Medical Library for Aesthetic Clinic AI, Removing Need for Website Content Training

iGlowly Assistant setup. No content writing required. Easy setup. Check your treatments and procedures. Upload pricelist, add a clinic info. Done Replace generic chatbots with iGlowly - built for aesthetics clinics

Around 30% of aesthetic patients arrive with unrealistic expectations. iGlowly Assistant helps clinics close that gap.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, June 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research published in peer-reviewed literature suggests that approximately 30% of patients seeking aesthetic treatments arrive with expectations that are not clinically achievable. The gap is widely attributed to social media content that has normalised appearances no procedure can reproduce.

For aesthetic clinics, this creates a recurring challenge at the consultation stage — and a practical gap earlier in the patient journey, when visitors research treatments on clinic websites without access to balanced clinical information.

iGlowly, an independent platform for aesthetic medicine based in Belgium, has developed iGlowly Assistant to address this gap. The tool is a patient-facing AI assistant designed for aesthetic clinics and medical spas, built around a proprietary clinical library rather than trained on clinic website content.

WHY WEBSITE-TRAINED CHATBOTS PRESENT A STRUCTURAL LIMITATION

Most AI chat tools currently used on clinic websites rely on scraping the clinic's existing web pages, PDFs, or service descriptions to generate responses. Clinic websites are typically developed for marketing purposes and do not contain the clinical detail patients require to form realistic expectations — information on how treatments compare, what recovery involves, what outcomes are realistic, and when a procedure may not be appropriate.

When a patient question falls outside that content, a website-trained chatbot has limited reliable material to draw from. In a healthcare context, inaccurate or vague automated responses can affect patient trust and the quality of pre-consultation preparation.

A BUILT-IN CLINICAL LIBRARY — NO CONTENT WORK REQUIRED FROM THE CLINIC

iGlowly Assistant does not depend on clinic website content for its medical knowledge. The product includes a built-in library of 130+ validated treatment and procedure guides sourced from PubMed and PMC. Each guide addresses not only what a treatment involves but also its limitations, recovery considerations, and when alternatives may be more appropriate.

Clinic configuration requires approximately ten minutes. Practitioners select the treatments they offer, add pricing, opening hours, booking links, and contact details. No content writing, document uploads, or technical training is required. The assistant combines the clinic's own service data with the built-in clinical library to respond to patient questions accurately, regardless of the depth of the clinic's website content.

The library is maintained on an ongoing basis. Clinics can submit requests for treatments not yet covered. New guides are typically validated and added within 48 to 72 hours.

CALLBACK REQUESTS AND AFTER-HOURS PATIENT CAPTURE

A recent product update introduced a built-in callback request feature. Patients who prefer a phone conversation before committing to a booking can submit a request directly through the assistant, selecting a preferred time slot and reason for contact. The clinic receives the request by email with a one-click Google Calendar link to confirm the call. No integration with existing booking systems is required.

The feature is designed to capture patient interest outside reception hours, a period during which a significant share of aesthetic treatment research occurs.

ANONYMOUS DEMAND INTELLIGENCE

iGlowly Assistant provides clinics with aggregated, anonymous data on patient interactions. Clinics can view which treatments and procedures were requested most frequently, which patient concerns appeared most often, and which treatments visitors asked about that the clinic does not currently offer. These unmatched requests are surfaced as demand signals, giving clinics visibility into potential service gaps.

SAFETY LOGIC AND PRIVACY ARCHITECTURE

The assistant is designed to recognise the limits of automated response in a healthcare context. When a question requires individual clinical judgment, the assistant directs the patient to the clinic team. When a patient message indicates a concern that may require prompt medical attention — including post-procedure symptoms or situations outside the scope of aesthetic care — the assistant directs the patient to contact their practitioner or seek appropriate help.

The platform stores no conversations, collects no personal data, and uses no cookies. A PII and PHI anonymisation layer is applied before any AI processing. The system is designed to minimise HIPAA and GDPR compliance friction from the ground up.

AVAILABILITY

iGlowly Assistant is available for aesthetic clinics and medical spas. Installation requires a single script tag. A free trial is available at https://www.iglowly.com/en/pro/assistant

Trust Center: https://www.iglowly.com/en/assistant/trust

MEDIA CONTACT

Nathalie Guribashvili — Founder, iGlowly

hello@iglowly.com

https://www.iglowly.com

ABOUT IGLOWLY

iGlowly is an independent information platform for aesthetic medicine developing privacy-first tools for aesthetic clinics and medical spas. It combines evidence-based clinical content with clinic-specific data to support more informed patient consultations. iGlowly Assistant is its clinic-facing product, available to aesthetic practices worldwide.

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