N.C. Forest Service launches new Disaster Mitigation Program to reduce wildfire risk in areas impacted by Hurricane Helene

The N.C. Forest Service (NCFS) is launching a new Disaster Mitigation Program (DMP) to help reduce heightened wildfire risk in communities impacted by Hurricane Helene. The DMP will provide wildfire risk reduction treatments at no cost to eligible private and public landowners in 39 federally declared disaster counties.

Designed to address hazardous fuel buildup, fallen timber and reduced access, the DMP aims to lower the risk of catastrophic wildfire impacts to homes, infrastructure and natural resources.

Risk reduction services available through the DMP include hazard reduction prescribed burning to reduce dangerous and excessive fuel loading, home ignition zone treatments to create defensible space around homes, and restoration to fuel breaks and roads for reopening access routes to improve wildfire response capabilities.

Wildfire risk reduction projects will be prioritized based on proximity to homes and infrastructure, severity of storm damage, wildfire risk and access limitations for emergency response. While there is no cost to landowners for the risk reduction measures implemented through this program, all prospective projects require a site visit and assessment conducted by NCFS personnel, followed by review and approval before work begins.

The N.C. Forest Service has $5.15 million in funding available for the DMP as part of a grant from the USDA Forest Service. Risk reduction projects will be ongoing until funds are fully exhausted.

Interested landowners can learn more about the program on the NCFS DMP webpage. This page provides helpful answers to frequently asked questions, a map of eligible counties, eligibility criteria, information on approved practices and how to request a DMP site assessment.

After reviewing the program webpage, landowners should contact their local N.C. Forest Service county ranger’s office. If staff are unavailable in that office, the N.C. Forest Service district offices overseeing county offices can be contacted. Contact information is available online.

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