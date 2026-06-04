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The Business Research Company's Concussion Market Anticipated to Grow at 5% CAGR Through 2030: Industry Report

Expected to grow to $10.43 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The concussion market has been steadily gaining traction as awareness and advanced diagnostic methods improve. With increasing concern over traumatic brain injuries, especially in sports, this sector is poised for continued growth. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and emerging trends shaping the concussion market in the coming years.

Projected Expansion of the Concussion Market Size by 2026

The concussion market has seen consistent growth over recent years. It is anticipated to rise from $8.2 billion in 2025 to $8.58 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This increase has been fueled historically by a higher occurrence of sports-related injuries, growing public awareness of traumatic brain injuries, wider availability of diagnostic imaging, expanded rehabilitation services, and better clinical assessment methods.

Download a free sample of the concussion market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=11888&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Future Outlook and Growth Potential of the Concussion Market

Looking ahead, the concussion market is forecasted to expand further, reaching $10.43 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.0%. This expected growth is driven by the growing use of AI-assisted diagnostic tools for concussions, heightened attention on long-term brain health monitoring, expanded adoption of remote patient monitoring solutions, increased investments in neurorehabilitation technologies, and a rising demand for personalized concussion care. Some of the notable trends include the advancement of neuroimaging techniques, the popularity of digital cognitive assessment platforms, integration of wearable monitoring devices, the broadening of multidisciplinary rehabilitation strategies, and a stronger focus on early and precise diagnosis.

Understanding What a Concussion Is

A concussion is a form of traumatic brain injury that happens when the brain is subjected to a sudden impact or jolt to the head or body, causing it to move quickly back and forth inside the skull. This movement can temporarily disrupt brain function and interfere with normal neurological activity.

View the full concussion market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/concussion-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=May_PR

Factors Propelling the Growth of the Concussion Market

The increasing frequency of sports-related injuries continues to drive market growth as more people seek medical evaluation and treatment for concussions. Additionally, greater public and professional awareness of the dangers posed by traumatic brain injuries has led to improved diagnosis and management protocols, further boosting demand within this sector.

Leadership in the Concussion Market by Region

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the concussion market, largely due to advanced healthcare infrastructure and widespread adoption of diagnostic technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region throughout the forecast period, supported by increasing healthcare investments and rising awareness of brain injury management. The comprehensive market analysis also considers key regions such as South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Our 2026 market reports now offer broader strategic coverage through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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