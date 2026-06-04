Tasmania strengthens fertiliser supply partnership with Indonesia

4 June 2026 Guy Barnett, Minister for Small Business, Trade and Consumer Affairs Gavin Pearce, Minister for Primary Industries and Water

The Tasmanian Government has helped secure additional nitrogen fertiliser for the State, as part of a deal with Australian company Incitec Pivot.

Minister for Small Business, Trade and Consumer Affairs, Guy Barnett, said the agreement was secured because of the latest trade and investment mission to Indonesia and Singapore following meetings with PT Pupuk Indonesia.

“The agreement is expected to deliver an additional 20,000 to 25,000 tonnes of nitrogen fertiliser (urea) into the State between now and the end of the year, providing significant additional supply ahead of peak seasonal demand,” Minister Barnett said.

“Strong partnerships with industry and international suppliers are critical to protecting Tasmania’s agricultural productivity and food security.”

Primary Industries Minister Gavin Pearce said nitrogen fertiliser remained essential to Tasmania’s farming systems, supporting pasture, cropping and food production across the state.

“This collaboration between government, industry and international suppliers is delivering practical outcomes for Tasmanian agriculture,” Minister Pearce said.

“The additional supply secured through this agreement will provide greater certainty for Tasmanian farmers as they make important seasonal decisions.”

Incitec Pivot General Manager Tasmania, Nick Saunders, said the agreement would provide important confidence for Tasmanian growers ahead of the coming season.

“Tasmanian farmers are some of the most productive in Australia, and Incitec Pivot is committed to helping navigate these current global supply challenges,” Mr Saunders said.

“This Indonesian supply agreement will support an additional 20,000 to 25,000 tonnes into Tasmania between now and the end of the year, helping provide farmers with greater certainty heading into the season ahead.”

Incitec Pivot Chief Operating Officer, Scott Bowman, said the strengthened relationship with PT Pupuk Indonesia was helping bolster fertiliser supply security for Australian farmers.

“This additional volume for the period May to December is another critical plank in servicing the needs of Australian farmers,” Mr Bowman said.