Place-based youth justice approach expands in Glenorchy

4 June 2026 Jo Palmer, Minister for Children and Youth

The Tasmanian Government is delivering targeted programs and support services to young Tasmanians through the establishment of the Glenorchy Youth Hub.

Minister for Children and Youth, Jo Palmer, said the Government was strengthening the youth justice system to deliver better outcomes for young people and families, while keeping the community safe.

“We are investing in place-based diversionary approaches, targeting the root causes of youth offending, supporting young people to change direction, and reducing the risk of long-term involvement in the justice system,” Minister Palmer said.

“We know that stronger support for our young people means safer, more connected and caring communities.

“As part of our $2.3 million to support local initiatives that tackle the underlying causes of youth offending, we have established the Glenorchy Youth Hub in partnership with the Glenorchy City Council.

“This is about connecting young people with education, training, employment, sport and the arts, as well as backing them to make positive choices and building the foundations for long-term change.

“These initiatives demonstrate our Government’s commitment to practical, community-driven solutions that support young people and contribute to safer communities.”

The Hub held a soft launch during April, with services being developed in partnership with Glenorchy City Council.

An official opening will be held on 1 July 2026.