OpenMetal Launches v5 Hardware Catalog Featuring Intel Xeon 6000-Series Processors and DDR5-6400 Memory

The v5 catalog represents a step change in what we're able to deliver to customers. We engineered this lineup to handle what's coming next, not just what customers are running today.” — Jamie Tischart, CTO | OpenMetal

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenMetal, a leading provider of open source cloud and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions, today announced the release of its v5 hardware catalog , delivering a significant generational leap in compute density, memory bandwidth, and network throughput for bare metal and hosted private cloud customers.The v5 catalog is built on Intel's latest Xeon 6000 P-series processors and offers high-speed DDR5-6400 memory, offering a meaningful step forward in per-core performance and memory throughput for compute-intensive workloads including AI inference, large-scale data analytics, high-performance databases, and latency-sensitive applications.A NEW GENERATION OF HARDWARE, ACROSS EVERY TIERThe XL v5 is OpenMetal's flagship configuration for this catalog release, engineered for the most demanding workloads. It is powered by dual Intel Xeon 6530P processors with 64 cores and 128 threads per server, clocked at 2.3GHz with a turbo boost to 4.1GHz. Memory is 1TB of DDR5-6400MHz, a significant bandwidth increase over prior generations, paired with 4x 6.4TB NVMe drives and 2x 960GB boot disks. Bandwidth is 40Gbps private and 6Gbps public.The Large v5 fills a tier between Medium and XL with a balance of high clock speed and core density. Dual Intel Xeon 6517P processors deliver 32 cores and 64 threads at 3.2GHz base with a 4.2GHz boost, the highest base clock in the v5 lineup, making it well-suited for latency-sensitive, single-threaded-heavy, or mixed workloads. It is configured with 512GB DDR5-6400MHz, 2x 6.4TB NVMe, 2x 960GB boot disks, 40Gbps private bandwidth, and 4Gbps public bandwidth.The Medium v5 offers a capable and cost-effective entry point with dual Intel Xeon 6505P processors at 24 cores and 48 threads, clocked at 2.2GHz with a 4.1GHz boost. It includes 256GB DDR5-6400MHz memory, one 6.4TB NVMe drive, 2x 960GB boot disks, 40Gbps private bandwidth, and 2Gbps public bandwidth, making it an excellent starting configuration for development environments, web infrastructure, and production workloads with moderate resource requirements.BARE METAL AND HOSTED PRIVATE CLOUDAll v5 configurations are available as bare metal dedicated servers or as hosted private clouds which start off as three-node hyper-converged clusters running OpenStack and Ceph, provisioned and ready in minutes. The hosted private cloud option delivers enterprise-grade private infrastructure without the overhead of on-premises hardware management, backed by OpenMetal's operations team.AVAILABILITYThe v5 hardware is available now in OpenMetal's US East data center in Ashburn, Virginia, and can be pre-ordered for the Los Angeles, Amsterdam, and Singapore data centers.For full specifications, configuration options, and pricing, VISIT THE OPENMETAL WEBSITE >> ------------------------------------------------------------OpenMetal is a leading provider of open source cloud and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions. OpenMetal provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet various cloud infrastructure requirements. Our offerings include Bare Metal Dedicated Servers, Ceph Storage Clusters, and Hosted Private Clouds powered by OpenStack and Ceph.

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