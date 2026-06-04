INMI Seoul Debuts First-of-Its-Kind Rice Capsule Barrier Cream

INMI Seoul Rice Barrier Cream INMI Seoul Rice Barrier Cream (Texture) INMI Seoul Rice Barrier Cream (Clinical results)

Korean skincare brand INMI Seoul debuts RiceNA™ Complex and a first-of-its-kind capsule cream with clinically tested hydration and barrier benefits.

Our Rice Barrier Cream is the world’s first rice-grain-shaped barrier cream designed to look, feel, smell, and spread like cooked rice.” — Andrew Kim, Founder of INMI Seoul

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- INMI Seoul, a Korean skincare brand rooted in heritage and innovation, introduces its proprietary RiceNA™ Complex and a new category of capsule-based formulations designed to transform the way skincare is experienced.Built on the philosophy that true beauty is revealed, not applied, INMI Seoul bridges traditional Korean ingredients with advanced biotechnology to create what the brand defines as experience-led skincare.At the center of this innovation is the RiceNA™ Complex, a proprietary blend of rice-derived actives engineered to hydrate, protect, repair, and energize the skin at a cellular level. The complex combines fermented rice extracts, vegan rice PDRN, and advanced delivery systems such as plant-based soy exosomes and NMN, a bioactive molecule known as nicotinamide mononucleotide that supports cellular energy production and helps improve skin resilience and overall vitality.“Our formulations are grounded in science. For this line, we developed RiceNA™ Complex, our proprietary blend of five rice-derived extracts, vegan rice PDRN, soy exosomes, and NMN to support hydration, repair, protection, and vitality,” said Andrew Kim, founder of INMI Seoul.The launch is anchored by the Rice Barrier Cream , the brand’s hero product and a defining innovation within the category. Designed to deliver both immediate and long-term skin benefits, the formula introduces a first-of-its-kind rice-grain emulsion capsule technology that reimagines how active ingredients are delivered to the skin.“Our Rice Barrier Cream is the world’s first rice-grain-shaped barrier cream designed to look, feel, smell, and spread like cooked rice,” said Andrew. “I put a lot of energy into creating something that could bring Korean culture to life through true sensory experience.”Unlike traditional encapsulation methods that rely on synthetic shells, the Rice Barrier Cream features visible, membrane-free capsules formed using natural agar. These rice-grain-shaped capsules protect and preserve active ingredients until the moment of application, then melt seamlessly into the skin, transforming into a smooth, nourishing cream for optimal absorption and efficacy.Powered by the proprietary RiceNA™ Complex, alongside six ceramides, eight types of hyaluronic acid, and urea, the formula is designed to deeply hydrate, reinforce the skin barrier, and improve overall texture. The cream targets dryness, weakened barrier function, and uneven skin, while sealing in moisture to support long-term skin resilience.Application is designed as part of the brand’s ritual-led approach. Using the included spoon, the capsules are scooped and gently massaged into the skin, where they begin to “steep,” releasing concentrated lipids that fuse with the cream base and the skin’s natural barrier.Supporting the launch is the Rice PDRN Serum , a nutrient-rich formula designed to deliver immediate hydration and visible skin smoothing. Formulated with vegan rice PDRN, soy exosomes, a triple fermentation blend, and eight types of hyaluronic acid, the serum targets dehydration, dullness, and uneven texture while supporting overall skin regeneration and barrier function.The serum features a unique viscous, string-like texture inspired by cooked rice, allowing it to cling to the skin before absorbing cleanly with no tacky residue. Rice PDRN works by activating the adenosine A2 receptor, a mechanism known to help reduce inflammation, inhibit collagen breakdown, and support skin renewal.Together, the formulations reflect INMI Seoul’s focus on barrier health, deep hydration, and clinically driven performance, delivered through both advanced biotechnology and sensorial, experience-led design.Clinical testing conducted by Intertek Korea under the direction of dermatologist Dr. Lee Ho-kyun demonstrated statistically significant improvements across both formulations. In a controlled study of 21 female subjects aged 19 to 59, the Rice PDRN Serum showed a 193.68 percent increase in hydration and a 14.19 percent improvement in skin texture after a single application, with 100 percent user satisfaction reported. The Rice Barrier Cream showed a 142.48 percent increase in hydration and a 14.53 percent improvement in skin barrier strength after a single application, also with 100 percent user satisfaction.These results reinforce INMI Seoul’s focus on clinically validated performance, particularly in strengthening the skin barrier and delivering sustained hydration, two key pillars of long-term skin health.Sourced from Icheon, Korea, an area known for producing some of the country’s highest-quality rice, the brand’s formulations reflect a commitment to both ingredient integrity and scientific advancement.By combining heritage ingredients with modern biotechnology and clinically proven results, INMI Seoul positions itself at the intersection of tradition, innovation, and performance-driven skincare.

Meet the World’s First Rice Emulsion Capsule Cream.

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