Octon Launches Orion Fabric: The Enterprise-Grade Governance Platform Bringing Agentic AI into Production

The Orion Fabric architecture illustrates governed Agentic AI deployment through orchestration, governance controls, AI engines, enterprise systems integration, and robotic AI support.

Already deployed in commercial environments, Orion Fabric enables secure, governed, and auditable deployment of enterprise and robotic AI agents.

Orion Fabric provides the governance, security, auditability, and human approval controls required for enterprise AI deployment.” — Octon International

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Octon International today announced Orion Fabric , an enterprise-grade Agentic AI governance platform designed to enable secure, auditable, and deployable AI agents across both enterprise software and robotic (physical) AI environments.Unveiled during NVIDIA GTC Taipei at COMPUTEX 2026, Orion Fabric addresses a growing challenge facing enterprises as AI evolves from chatbots into autonomous agents capable of executing tasks, invoking tools, and interacting across multiple systems. As AI moves closer to core business operations, governance, security, permission management, and auditability become increasingly critical.Years in development and already deployed in commercial environments, Orion Fabric operationalizes the concept of “Agent = LLM + Harness.” Through its Orchestrator, Core, and Ingress/Egress governance framework, the platform provides the governance layer required to move AI agents from experimental demonstrations into production deployment.Moving beyond conceptual models often presented on keynote stages, Orion Fabric is already running in highly regulated industries, including the financial sector. The platform provides governance controls, secure tool invocation, permission boundaries, auditability, and human-in-the-loop approval mechanisms required for enterprise adoption.The primary challenge of enterprise Agentic AI is not enabling a Large Language Model (LLM) to reason, but allowing it to safely access enterprise systems, sensitive data, and operational tools under continuous governance and auditing. Drawing on more than two decades of experience serving the financial industry, Octon developed Orion Fabric as a dedicated governance control plane for enterprise AI.Rather than embedding governance directly into the LLM, Orion Fabric enforces controls at the ingress and egress boundaries of the model. An external Orchestrator coordinates workflows, identity verification, permissions, model responses, and downstream actions while preserving the integrity of the underlying model.The platform also addresses communication-layer security challenges. Enterprise agents operating on public messaging networks may face data sovereignty and security risks. Orion Fabric is therefore built upon a telco-grade communications platform featuring a fully hosted social networking environment that maintains governance and security at the interaction layer.Orion Fabric aligns closely with the security principles promoted by NVIDIA’s Secure Agent Workspace reference architecture, including trusted access boundaries, capability-based access controls, deny-by-default policies, and comprehensive auditing.The platform consists of five key architectural components:• Orion Core – A centralized control plane managing agents, skills, endpoints, policies, audit records, and task tracking.• Orchestrator – Coordinates workflows and actions while allowing the LLM to focus solely on reasoning and generation.• Ingress and Egress Governance – Enforces identity verification, permission controls, prompt-injection protection, data-loss prevention, and human approval requirements.• Skill and Endpoint Gateway – Provides governed access to enterprise tools and integrates the OpenClaw ecosystem and its 13,000+ skills.• Agent Deployment Framework – Supports both Claw Agent (CA) for user-facing interactions and Native Agent (NA) for integrating existing enterprise systems such as CRM, ERP, core banking, and contact centers.Beyond enterprise software, Orion Fabric extends the same governed architecture into robotic and physical AI environments. The platform is fully compatible with ROS 2 and NVIDIA Omniverse (Isaac Sim), allowing organizations to deploy governed robotic agents while maintaining the same security, auditing, and approval mechanisms used for software agents.Running on NVIDIA Blackwell-class GPU infrastructure, Orion Fabric acts as the orchestrator for both digital and physical AI agents, enabling secure deployment across enterprise environments.About Octon International Co., Ltd.Octon International Co., Ltd. is a 28-year industry leader in enterprise communications and AI platforms, serving over 70% of Taiwan’s financial institutions and more than 100 major enterprise clients. The company’s flagship product lines include the Orion AI Fabric suite and Orion Edge Suite, an edge-as-a-service (EaaS) platform.

The Future of Enterprise AI Starts Locally with Orion AI Fabric

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