Đurić Confers with the Chair and Members of the Finnish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Marko Đurić met today in Helsinki with the Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Parliament of Finland, Johannes Koskinen, and members of the Committee to discuss the advancement of bilateral relations, Serbia’s European integration process, economic cooperation, and current global developments.

During the meeting, which was also attended by members of the Foreign Affairs Committee and the Grand Committee of the Finnish Parliament, Eva Biaudet, Ville Skinnari, Inka Hopsu, Tiina Larvala, Joonas Säkkijärvi, Miapetra Kumpula-Natri, and Jani Kokko, Đurić emphasized Serbia’s commitment to strengthening ties with the Nordic and Baltic countries, highlighting Finland’s important place among Serbia’s partners in the region.

The Serbian Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction with the current dynamics of interparliamentary cooperation and stressed that significant potential exists for its further enhancement through the activities of parliamentary friendship groups in the legislatures of both countries. He also used the occasion to invite members of the Finnish Parliament to visit Serbia again.

An important part of the discussions with Finnish parliamentarians focused on Serbia’s European integration process. Minister Đurić briefed his interlocutors on the efforts Serbia is undertaking in this regard, both from the perspective of the work of the National Assembly and within the remit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Referring to economic cooperation, Đurić underscored that there is ample scope for further increasing investment and cooperation with Finland, taking into account the economic achievements Serbia has recorded over the past decade.

Noting that the world is currently witnessing profound changes in international relations, the Serbian Foreign Minister reaffirmed Serbia’s firm commitment to multilateralism, respect for international law, and the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations. He emphasized that dialogue, cooperation, and the peaceful settlement of disputes remain the foundations of a stable and predictable international order.

The interlocutors also discussed regional developments, Serbia’s position in the current geopolitical environment, and opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewable energy.