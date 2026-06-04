BPX Highlights the Growing Role of Digital Twin Systems in Smart City Planning

Cities face rising environmental demands and rapid growth, while outdated planning methods often lead to costly infrastructure overspending.

Digital twins let city planners test infrastructure strategies virtually, improving mobility, sustainability, economic growth, and quality of life before real-world implementation.” — Rupal Agarwal, Co-Founder, BPX

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Due to the challenge of balancing ever-increasing environmental standards, demand for infrastructure solutions, and rapid urbanisation, cities are struggling to achieve their environmental goals and develop the necessary infrastructure for future growth. Traditional city planning systems typically would rely on disparate data sources and reactively make decisions, which often leads to overspending on infrastructure, thus inhibiting the viability of those improvements. 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝘄𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗼𝗹𝗼𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 allow civil/urban government planners to improve planning capabilities and create smarter, more responsive cities through the use of real-time, data-driven, proactive planning, using digital twins to create a real-time identical virtual representation of physical assets, which include buildings, utilities and transportation systems will give city managers an accurate representation of what the city looks like at any given moment, enabling them to simulate, evaluate and optimise urban systems and make decisions accordingly.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ By implementing digital twin technologies, cities can conduct pre-implementation environmental simulation of urban systems. This improves their operational responses and capabilities for cities to plan smarter, more economically and efficiently for the future.Digital twins aggregate disparate sources of information from various types of sensors, IoT devices, GIS, urban databases. This is a great way to test various scenarios. For example, an emergency flood response, as well as operating as digital twins' virtual models of their environment.Utility companies will be able to use digital twin technologies to anticipate energy demand trends, and thus avoid service interruptions; while transportation authorities will be able to create peak hour traffic flow models, allowing them to redesign road systems.A digital twin creates one common digital space from the blended information coming from sensors, internet of things devices, geographic information systems and databases that describe urban areas. City planners can simulate real-life situations in a digital environment; this allows them to run different tests for traffic and flood control without impacting the viable infrastructure in their community.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/ For example, utilities can use the data collected via a digital twin to predict trends in energy use and avoid interruptions in service. Transportation authorities can use the same information to model peak hour traffic to design a new road system. Because of all the data gathered by using 𝗱𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝘄𝗶𝗻𝘀 , cities will be able to move beyond reacting to events and begin to proactively plan.Nikhil Agarwal, founder of BPX commented, "Urban infrastructure must change based upon the data that powers it. Digital twin systems help visualize the complexity of urban systems and create data-informed decisions."Rupal Agarwal (Co-Founder of BPX) said, “Virtual city planners use digital twins to connect the two worlds of urban development and actual building. This allows city officials to try out their infrastructure strategies in a virtual world, building confidence in the infrastructure projects they will implement, thus improving the movement of people, the ability of people to do business in their communities, sustainability, and their quality of life.”𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗕𝗣𝗫Creating state-of-the-art 𝗱𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝘁𝘄𝗶𝗻 𝘀𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺𝘀 that provide real time integration of data, advanced predictive analytics and scalable data-driven solutions for urban planning and optimizing city infrastructure can be used to build smart city ecosystems and to better manage smart infrastructure.Get Insights from BPX to Streamline your Business Processes: https://businessprocessxperts.com/contact/

Digital Twin School Solutions by BPX

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