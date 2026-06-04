WiseCleaner Launches Wise Care 365 v8.0.2 with New Activity Timeline and Disk Repair

Disk Repair Activity Timeline

New Activity Timeline and Disk Repair modules provide users with advanced tools to track PC activity and maintain system integrity.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WiseCleaner is pleased to announce the release of Wise Care 365 v8.0.2, a significant update that introduces two major feature modules—Activity Timeline and Disk Repair. The release also includes support for cleaning cache files from over 20 popular AI desktop clients and productivity tools, alongside numerous performance and stability enhancements.Activity Timeline: A Complete View of PC ActivityThe Activity Timeline module provides users with a centralized view of important system events and activity records. Designed to improve both system awareness and privacy management, the feature enables users to review historical records related to:• Power events, including startup, shutdown, restart, sleep, and unexpected shutdown or reboot.• File operations and changes across the system.• USB device connection and removal history.By presenting this information in a clear, searchable timeline, users can quickly investigate system behavior, troubleshoot issues, monitor usage patterns, or review historical activity.Disk Repair: Simplified File System Health ChecksThe Disk Repair module provides a streamlined interface for scanning drives, detecting file system errors, and initiating repair operations when necessary. Version 8.0.2 introduces additional optimizations to Disk Repair, improving scanning efficiency and stability. To protect modern storage devices, bad sector detection and repair are not supported on Solid State Drives (SSDs), helping users avoid unnecessary SSD wear.Additional ImprovementsIn addition to the new Activity Timeline and Disk Repair modules, Wise Care 365 v8.0.2 introduces expanded cleanup support for popular AI applications and productivity tools, enhanced Windows log file cleanup, improved privacy controls, faster scanning performance, a refreshed interface, and various stability fixes to deliver a smoother and more reliable user experience.AvailabilityThe updated version of Wise Care 365 is available immediately for download from the official WiseCleaner website. For more information, please visit https://www.wisecleaner.com/wise-care-365.html Since 2012, WiseCleaner has been on a mission to provide productive and creative system software products and the most intimate services to consumers around the world. After more than 10 years of continuous efforts, WiseCleaner owns more than 20 product patents now, including Wise Care 365, Wise Duplicate Finder, and Wise Data Recovery, and has become a leader in the software program industry. With a pragmatic attitude and professional team, today, consumers from more than 90 different countries/regions use WiseCleaner products and give high praise and support.

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