PU-Free Mycelium Materials Near Commercialization; Holon Bionics Earns VivaTech 2026 Tech For Change Recognition

Holon Bionics — Engineered Mycelium Materials by Heri Farm's Inc. Prototype jacket and derby dress shoes crafted from HolonFabric™ — Holon Bionics' OEKO-TEX® certified, PU-free engineered mycelium material, demonstrating applicability across apparel and footwear. Prototype accessories collection crafted from HolonFabric™ — clutch, card wallets, envelope clutches, tote bag, business card holders, and agenda books — showcasing Holon Bionics' OEKO-TEX® certified, PU-free engineered mycelium material across fashion applications.

Holon Bionics joins VivaTech 2026's Tech For Change startups, gaining global visibility for its OEKO-TEX® and Korean government-certified PU-free mycelium.

Twenty-eight years of mushroom farming became our technological foundation. OEKO-TEX® and NET certifications confirmed we are on the right path. VivaTech Tech For Change is a milestone.” — Sung-hyuk IM, CEO, Heri Farm's Inc.

GYEONGGIDO, SOUTH KOREA, June 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Holon Bionics , the biomaterial brand of Heri Farm's Inc., has been officially selected as a 'Tech For Change' startup at VivaTech 2026 , Europe's largest innovation and technology event. Confirmed by VivaTech in June 2026, Holon Bionics joins approximately 500 impactful startups recognized across three categories: Environment, Society, and Health.Holon Bionics will exhibit at VivaTech 2026 in Paris from June 17 to 20, presenting engineered mycelium material samples and application prototypes to global visitors.About Tech For ChangeTech For Change is VivaTech's flagship impact recognition program, honoring exhibiting startups that demonstrate measurable positive impact, strong technological innovation, and commercial viability. Selected companies receive dedicated visibility across VivaTech's platform and four-day on-site event. The program operates in partnership with Axionable (Knowledge Partner), Envision Group, UNESCO, WWF, and Les Echos-Le Parisien (Media Partner).A Market With Demand but No SupplyThe global luxury industry faces an unprecedented materials transition. Starting in 2027, three converging EU mandates — CSRD (supply chain carbon reporting), ESPR (Digital Product Passport), and a PFAS chemical ban — will make conventional animal leather and synthetic PU leather untenable for responsible luxury brands. Over 90% of today's "vegan leather" contains plastic (PU), leaving it non-compliant with incoming regulations.Demand for certified alternatives is surging, yet commercially scalable and fully certified suppliers are virtually absent from the market. The total addressable luxury materials market (TAM) targeted by Holon Bionics is estimated at $2.05 billion in 2026, growing to $2.5 billion by 2031 (based on GM Insights global luxury leather market data). Holon Bionics stands as one of the most rigorously certified and commercially prepared companies to fill this supply gap.A Technology Company Built on 28 Years of Agricultural ScienceThe name Heri Farm's carries its founding philosophy: HERI stands for Human, Environment, Responsibility, and Innovation — by Agricultural Life Science, reflecting the company's mission to drive innovation in humanity's environmental responsibility through agricultural life science. The brand name Holon draws from philosopher Arthur Koestler's concept combining Hol (whole) and on (one) — the idea that every entity is complete in itself while simultaneously being part of a greater whole. This philosophy underpins Holon Bionics' belief that its materials must be a complete solution in their own right, while contributing to a more sustainable future.The founder studied agriculture, gained experience at an agrichemical company, and built Heri Farm's Inc. over more than 30 years. Through 28 years of mushroom cultivation, the company established a group of seven affiliated companies with an annual fresh mushroom production capacity of 5,350 metric tons. Building on this deep agricultural infrastructure, Holon Bionics rapidly established a production system exceeding 43,000 sq ft per year and operates the entire process — from strain development and cultivation to mat formation and finishing — fully in-house, ensuring supply stability and consistent quality.The company holds 5 registered mycelium strain patents, 2 registered technology patents, 3 technology patents pending, and multiple domestic and international applications including PCT filings.Government-Certified PU-Free Mycelium Material: HolonFabric™Holon Bionics develops next-generation engineered mycelium materials through its proprietary HolonFabric™ platform. Unlike most mycelium materials that rely on PU coatings or synthetic reinforcements, Holon Bionics achieves structural integrity solely through the mycelium's three-dimensional biological architecture and its natural crosslinking technology HolonLink™ — with zero synthetic reinforcement. The HolonTex™ System continuously advances material performance, surface quality, and finishing compatibility for large-scale industrial application.This technology has been awarded the NET (New Excellent Technology) certification by the Korean government, officially validating its originality and excellence. Compared to conventional animal leather, Holon Bionics' materials achieve a 92% reduction in CO₂ emissions, 98% less water consumption, and 99% less land use — offering a powerful decarbonization solution across fashion, automotive, interior, outdoor, and lifestyle sectors.Triple Certification: The Foundation of Global TrustHolon Bionics has completed three internationally recognized certifications. OEKO-TEXStandard 100 (issued by Swiss institute TESTEX) scientifically confirms the absence of harmful substances, providing luxury brands the legal foundation to meet EU Digital Product Passport requirements immediately. ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 certifications demonstrate operational excellence and environmental responsibility across all production processes. Combined with Korean government NET certification, this triple certification positions Holon Bionics as one of the most thoroughly verified mycelium material companies in the global market.European Luxury Collaboration and Series A FundingHolon Bionics is currently in advanced paid sample validation with multiple European luxury brands, representing the final stage toward commercial agreements. To achieve full-scale production of carbon-reducing biomaterials, the company is raising a Series A round of KRW 10 billion (~USD 7.2M), to be invested in tannery optimization and production scale-up — targeting 7.1 million sq ft annually by 2031.CEO Statement"Twenty-eight years of hands-on mushroom farming became the technological foundation for where we stand today. Earning OEKO-TEXand NET certifications gave us confidence that we are moving in the right direction, and this VivaTech Tech For Change recognition is another meaningful milestone in that journey. We will continue forward until our materials become a real answer — not just for fashion and industry, but for a better planet."— Sung-hyuk IM, CEO, Heri Farm's Inc.About Holon BionicsHolon Bionics is the biomaterial brand of Heri Farm's Inc., a South Korean biotech company specializing in mycelium-based materials. Founded in 2023 and built on over 28 years of mushroom cultivation expertise, the company develops engineered mycelium materials through its proprietary HolonFabric™ platform for fashion, automotive, interior, outdoor, and lifestyle applications. Guided by the philosophy of HERI — innovating humanity's environmental responsibility through agricultural life science — Holon Bionics is committed to enabling a global transition toward responsible manufacturing.For more information

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