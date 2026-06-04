Onpipeline Introduces Native Biometric Login, Bringing Fingerprint and Face Recognition to CRM Access

While fingerprint and facial recognition are now common across digital services, native biometric login remains uncommon in CRM software.

DUBLIN, IRELAND, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Onpipeline today announced the availability of native biometric authentication, allowing users to securely access their accounts using fingerprint or facial recognition directly from supported devices.The new capability enables faster access to the CRM platform while reducing dependence on traditional passwords. Biometric authentication is available through supported devices and operating systems, providing users with a seamless login experience without requiring additional hardware or third-party software.Biometric credentials are never stored on company servers. All biometric processing remains on the user's device, aligning with modern security practices and privacy requirements.The introduction of biometric login reflects a broader shift in software security. While biometric authentication has become standard across smartphones, banking applications, and digital payment services, adoption within CRM platforms remains limited. Many CRM platforms continue to rely on passwords, multi-factor authentication, or device-level protections rather than native biometric credentials.By introducing biometric login, Onpipeline joins a growing group of software providers exploring password-reduction strategies designed to improve both security and user experience.The company emphasized that biometric information remains entirely under the control of the device owner. Since biometric data is considered sensitive personal information under privacy regulations such as the GDPR, Onpipeline's implementation ensures that fingerprints and facial recognition data never leave the user's device.By reducing reliance on passwords and strengthening access controls, biometric authentication adds an additional layer of security for organizations operating in regulated environments. Onpipeline also offers HIPAA-compliant CRM capabilities for businesses that require enhanced data protection and compliance support.Biometric login is now available across the Onpipeline platform and is included at no additional cost for supported devices.About Onpipeline:Onpipeline is a CRM platform designed for sales teams and growing businesses. The software helps organizations manage contacts, opportunities, activities, customer communications, and sales pipelines while improving visibility, organization, and productivity throughout the sales process.

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