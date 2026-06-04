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The Business Research Company's Sustainable Tourism Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Expected to grow to $7369.37 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The sustainable tourism market has been capturing considerable attention due to the growing emphasis on environmentally responsible travel. As more travelers seek meaningful experiences that benefit the planet and local communities, this sector is poised for impressive growth in the coming years. Let’s explore the market size, key drivers, influential trends, and regional outlook shaping the sustainable tourism landscape.

Anticipated Expansion and Market Size of Sustainable Tourism

The sustainable tourism market has experienced swift growth recently and is projected to escalate from $3748.09 billion in 2025 to $4294.74 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. This surge during the historical period is largely due to rising environmental awareness among travelers, the spread of ecotourism destinations, increasing popularity of heritage and nature tourism, stronger demand for ethical travel choices, and the establishment of sustainable tourism standards.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=18750&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $7369.37 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 14.5%. This future growth is driven by greater investments in green tourism infrastructure, a growing preference for low-carbon travel options, expansion of digital platforms promoting sustainable journeys, enhanced governmental support for eco-tourism initiatives, and closer cooperation with local communities. Key trends anticipated during this period include the widespread adoption of environmentally friendly travel habits, rising interest in community-based tourism, growth of low-impact accommodation options, increasing popularity of responsible travel experiences, and a stronger focus on preserving cultural heritage.

Defining Sustainable Tourism and Its Core Principles

Sustainable tourism is a form of travel that seeks to minimize adverse effects on the environment, economy, and society, while maximizing positive outcomes. It encompasses strategies and practices aimed at conserving natural resources, honoring local traditions, and generating economic benefits for local populations. This approach ensures tourism is both responsible and beneficial to host destinations over the long term.

View the full sustainable tourism market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sustainable-tourism-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

How Eco-Conscious Travelers Are Fueling Market Growth

One of the primary factors propelling the sustainable tourism market is the rise of eco-conscious travelers. These individuals prioritize reducing their environmental footprint and supporting sustainable practices throughout their trips. The number of eco-conscious travelers is climbing as more people worldwide express a strong commitment to environmentally responsible travel options that align with their values.

Sustainable tourism caters to this demand by providing travel experiences, accommodations, and activities designed to protect the environment, empower local communities, and lessen ecological harm. For instance, in 2023, the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC), a US-based international organization, gathered insights from over 33,000 travelers across 35 countries and found that 76% of respondents plan to travel more sustainably in the next 12 months—a 5% increase compared to data from 2022. This growing eco-awareness is a key driver behind the expanding sustainable tourism market.

North America’s Leading Position in Sustainable Tourism

In 2025, North America stood as the dominant region in the sustainable tourism market. The comprehensive market analysis includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global perspective on market share and growth patterns.

Our 2026 market reports now feature expanded strategic intelligence through market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technology and future trend analysis, along with updated graphics and tables.

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