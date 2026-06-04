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The Business Research Company's Spa Market Size Worth $135.36 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $135.37 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The spa industry is experiencing remarkable growth as more people prioritize health, relaxation, and self-care. Increasing awareness of wellness, combined with expanding tourism and lifestyle trends, is paving the way for significant market expansion. Let’s explore the current market valuation, key factors propelling growth, regional trends, and the segments shaping the spa sector.

Current Valuation and Growth Trajectory of the Spa Market

The spa market has witnessed rapid expansion in recent years and is poised for continued growth. It is projected to increase from $80.06 billion in 2025 to $89.19 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. This recent expansion stems from higher disposable incomes, greater health consciousness, growth in the tourism and hospitality sectors, rising urban stress, and improved access to spa and wellness centers.

Download a free sample of the spa market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6251&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Looking ahead, the spa market is expected to surge further, reaching $135.37 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 11.0%. This forecasted growth is driven by the rising demand for preventive healthcare, the integration of advanced wellness technologies, the development of luxury and destination spas, and a heightened focus on sustainability within spa practices. Additionally, consumers are spending more on self-care, fueling the popularity of wellness and stress-relief services, holistic therapies, medical spa treatments, and user-friendly digital wellness platforms.

Understanding Spa Facilities and Their Offerings

A spa is a dedicated venue offering a variety of health and relaxation services. These include amenities such as saunas, pools, steam rooms, medical spas, day spas, mineral spring treatments, mud baths, and ayurvedic therapies. Such facilities cater to diverse wellness needs, combining therapeutic treatments with relaxation options that promote overall well-being.

View the full spa market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spa-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jun_PR

Personal Care Products as Key Growth Drivers in the Spa Market

The rising consumer demand for personal care products is a significant factor propelling spa market growth. These products, designed for hygiene, grooming, and beautification, are increasingly sought after by individuals focused on enhancing their physical health and appearance. As people embrace self-care, households are dedicating more spending toward items and services that contribute to relaxation, skin nourishment, and comfort. Spas play an essential role in this trend by incorporating these personal care products into their treatment offerings, elevating customer satisfaction.

To illustrate, data from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics in December 2024 showed that average annual spending on personal care products and services in the United States increased from $866 in 2022 to $950 in 2023. This boost in consumer expenditure underlines the growing importance of personal care products in driving spa market expansion.

Regional Insights Highlighting Spa Market Dynamics

In terms of regional performance, North America held the largest share of the spa market in 2025, reflecting its well-established wellness culture and infrastructure. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth during the coming years, fueled by rising disposable incomes, increasing health awareness, and expanding urbanization. The spa market analysis also encompasses other key regions, including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering a broad perspective on global market movements.

New analytical features added to our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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