Nuliie Launches Mom Ambassador Program to Give Back and Build With Mothers

Nuliie Mom Ambassador Program invites Nuliie moms and expecting mothers interested in the brand to share honest motherhood experiences and help build a more supportive brand. Nuliie’s “Joy and Comfort First” philosophy reflects the brand’s commitment to creating a more caring motherhood experience, for moms and with moms.

The program invites Nuliie moms and expecting mothers interested in the brand to share honest motherhood experiences.

This program is our way of giving back to real moms, supporting their journey, and building a better brand for the mom community together.” — Claire Morgan, PR Director of Nuliie

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nuliie, a motherhood care brand guided by its philosophy of “Joy and Comfort First,” today announced the launch of the Nuliie Mom Ambassador Program, a community-centered initiative designed to listen to real moms and build a more supportive brand for motherhood.The program invites moms who have used Nuliie products, as well as expecting mothers who are interested in Nuliie, to share honest experiences from different stages of the motherhood journey, including pregnancy, breastfeeding, pumping, feeding, and postpartum recovery. Through these voices, Nuliie hopes to better understand what mothers need in daily life, what kind of support feels meaningful, and how products and brand experiences can continue to improve over time.Unlike traditional influencer campaigns or product-for-post programs, the Nuliie Mom Ambassador Program is built around voluntary participation, authentic feedback, and long-term community connection. Moms are not required to follow fixed posting schedules, submit scripted content, or publish public posts to take part. Private feedback is always welcome, and moms who feel comfortable sharing publicly may do so naturally, in their own words and on their own terms.“This program is our way of giving back to real moms, supporting their journey, and building a better brand for the mom community together,” said Zoe Qiu，Public Relations Director of Nuliie.Through the program, selected participants may receive Nuliie product support matched to their current stage, needs, region, and product availability. By learning more about each mom’s journey through the application and follow-up conversations, Nuliie hopes to offer support that feels more relevant, thoughtful, and personal.Nuliie also emphasizes that the program is not connected to review requests. The brand does not ask for positive reviews, star ratings, or Amazon reviews in exchange for products, rewards, membership, or future participation. The focus is on real experience, thoughtful communication, and building long-term trust with moms.The launch reflects Nuliie’s broader belief that maternal well-being is at the heart of care. By listening to moms across real-life moments — from preparing for birth to navigating breastfeeding routines and postpartum recovery — Nuliie aims to create practical products and caring experiences that bring more comfort and joy to everyday motherhood.Moms who want to learn more can visit the official Nuliie Mom Ambassador Program page . Brand updates and community stories can also be found on Nuliie Instagram Nuliie is a motherhood care brand built around the belief that comfort, joy, and emotional support matter throughout the motherhood journey. Through practical products and caring brand experiences, Nuliie aims to support moms with more ease, confidence, and thoughtful care in everyday life.

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