Unrefined: Find Your Purpose, a New Book by Artem Gonchakov Offers Clarity to a Path of Authentic Purpose

A book by Artem Gonchakov Author Artem Gonchakov

Unrefined: Find Your Purpose is CEO Artem Gonchakov’s no-filler field guide for high achievers who checked every box and still feel empty —

I spent years doing everything ‘right’ only to realize I was building a life that didn’t feel like mine. This book is a structured path — so you don’t have to spend 17 years finding your way back” — Artem Gonchakov

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most personal-growth books hype readers up for a weekend and then leave them exactly where they started. Artem Gonchakov set out to write the opposite of that. In his debut book, Unrefined: Find Your Purpose , the entrepreneur and AI CEO hands readers a blunt, systems-driven path out of the quiet emptiness that follows “doing everything right.”Gonchakov knows that emptiness firsthand. He went from a directionless kid in a small Ukrainian city to a VP on Wall Street, living in Manhattan, making billions for his clients, earning his first million, and eventually running his own AI company. On paper, call it the American Dream. In reality, every milestone landed with a shrug.“I’d close a record-breaking deal, share it with friends and family, and feel good for about a moment — then slip right back into numbness,” he writes. Unrefined is the 17-year search that pulled him out disillusionment, and reverse-engineered him to a new sense in life. Now Artem is sharing his experience with something a reader can use in an afternoon.Unlike the motivational books that hype readers up for forty-eight hours before the momentum fades, Unrefined is a clarity-first approach. It helps readers understand the systems running their everyday choices, get genuinely clear on what they want, and build a path that is honest, sustainable, and truly their own.“I spent years doing everything ‘right’ only to realize I was building a life that didn’t feel like mine. This book is a structured path — so you don’t have to spend 17 years finding your way back,” adds Artem.A Framework, not a Pep TalkThe spine of the book is Gonchakov’s Personal Maturity Framework — a gamified, 24-dimension self-assessment that scores readers from 0 to 5 across the things that actually run a life: financial systems, physical health, habits, relationships, emotional resilience, mindset. It’s the objective baseline most self-help skips entirely. There’s no inspiration required, nor willpower. Instead, all a reader needs are recognizing an honest map of where they stand and a way to track whether they’re moving.In essence this reflects the book’s core bet: that radical accountability — taking full ownership of one’s own decisions — isn’t a burden. It’s the foundation of actual freedom.Three Forces Quietly Running LifeGonchakov argues that purpose gets derailed by three forces most people never name:• The Follower’s Mindset — living by default instead of by design.• Borrowed Success — chasing goals that were never actually yours.• Social Debt — the invisible pressure to keep proving yourself to everyone else.The book moves through four connected stages — Awareness, Life Purpose, Personal Maturity, and Transformation — to help readers spot the patterns running their decisions, get brutally clear on what they actually want, and rebuild the systems behind those decisions so their purpose can evolve as they do.• Awareness — Understanding the three hidden forces that quietly derail purpose• Life Purpose — A system for building your own Life Design around five core elements• Personal Maturity — A 24-element self-assessment framework that serves as an honest map of where you actually stand• Transformation — Practical strategies for becoming effective and efficient, including the small, consistent shifts that reshape the systems behind your decisions.Who This Book Is IntendedUnrefined was written for anyone who recognizes themselves in one of these situations:• You’ve “made it” on paper — the career, the money, the status, the stability — and still feel restless, empty, or like the meaning never showed up.• You’re working hard toward a goal but can’t shake the sense you might be chasing someone else’s dream.• You want a clearer direction but you’re stuck overthinking, unsure what the first real step even is.Or answers YES to:• Do you feel stuck, scattered, or like you’re building toward a goal that does not feel right?• Have you achieved what you were supposed to achieve — and still feel empty?• Do you want a clear, structured method for defining what you actually want from life?• Are you ready to stop waiting for clarity to arrive on its own and start building it deliberately?Unrefined is a clarity-first guide for anyone ready to stop waiting for purpose to arrive on its own — and start building it deliberately.About the BookUnrefined: Find Your Purpose (Arty Finch, 199 pages) is available on Amazon in hardcover ($27.99), paperback ($16.99) and digital ($9.99) formats. ISBN-13: ‎ 979-8993676517.For more information, visit https://gonchakov.com About the AuthorArtem Gonchakov is the CEO of Simplifai, an AI software company building technology that handles insurance claims end-to-end. A 16-year veteran of high-stakes technology and financial-services environments, he has worked with organizations including Twitter during the Elon Musk transition, ServiceNow, WorkFusion, Deutsche Bank, and Bank of America. He is also the founder of Arty Finch — the platform behind this book — and the creator of the Startup Masterclass, a three-hour on-demand course for founders. Unrefined is his debut book.Title: Unrefined: Find Your PurposeAuthor: Artem GonchakovPublisher: Arty FinchFormat: Hardcover, Paperback and DigitalLanguage: EnglishPages: 199Category: Non-Fiction / Self-Help / Personal Development/ PsychologyPrice: $27.99, $16.99, $9.99ISBN-13: 979-8993676517ASIN : ‎ B0GP6B4GNTOn Sale: March 2, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.