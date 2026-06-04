SUPER POWER Billiards

An In-Depth Look at How China's Premium Pool Table Manufacturers Are Driving Global Industry Transformation

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jinhua, Zhejiang, June 4, 2026 — The global billiard equipment industry is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by technological innovation, shifting consumer preferences, and the demand for premium playing experiences. As the sport of billiards—encompassing pool, snooker, and Chinese heyball—gains traction worldwide, industrial buyers are increasingly seeking professional pool table manufacturers that combine precision engineering, aesthetic excellence, and reliable global logistics. In the competitive landscape of 2026, three Chinese manufacturers stand out for their reputation, production scale, and commitment to quality. This article provides a comprehensive overview of these leading firms, with a focus on their unique strengths, product portfolios, and industry contributions.1. SUPER POWER Billiards（ superpower ） – The Customization and OEM PowerhouseFounded in 1988, SUPER POWER Billiards ( www.superpowerbilliard.com ) has established itself as one of China’s leading billiard table manufacturers, with over 37 years of dedicated R&D and production expertise. The company operates a massive 20,000 m² state-of-the-art factory in Jinhua, Zhejiang Province, integrating design, manufacturing, customization, and global logistics under one roof. This vertical integration allows SUPER POWER to offer end-to-end solutions for clubs, resellers, and private buyers.Core Competitive Advantages· Unmatched Customization (OEM/ODM): SUPER POWER excels in producing custom billiard tables, from luxury residential designs to tournament-grade professional models. Their product line includes the RED PHANTOM, BLUE PHANTOM, and WOLVERINE series for pool, the DIAMOND SNOOKER series for 12ft snooker tables, and the WOLF WARRIOR full-metal structure tables for high-durability club environments. Multifunctional dining pool tables (e.g., the MAX 7 and MAX 8) combine elegance with practicality for home use.· Certifications & Patents: The company holds multiple new patents for innovative table structures (see certificate images below), ensuring compliance with international quality standards. While specific certifications like ISO9001, UL, and CE are integral to their manufacturing process, SUPER POWER continuously invests in R&D to enhance playing performance, ball return systems, and leveling mechanisms.· Global Reach & Service: With a dedicated international sales team, SUPER POWER provides comprehensive after-sales support, including installation guidance, replacement parts, and technical consultation. Their direct WhatsApp line (+86 198 0517 0172) and email (admin@superpowerbilliard.com) ensure seamless communication for global buyers.· Fast Turnaround & Scalability: The large factory capacity enables rapid delivery—typical lead times are 20–45 days for standard models, with expedited options for urgent commercial projects. This agility is a key differentiator for procurement professionals managing tight timelines.“Our mission is to provide billiard tables that meet the highest standards of precision and durability, whether for a professional tournament or a luxury home,” said a company spokesperson. “With 37 years of accumulated expertise, we can tailor every detail—from slate thickness to electronic scoring systems—to meet our clients’ exact specifications.”2. Xingpai (Beijing Xingpai Billiard Co., Ltd.) – The International Tournament StandardFounded in 1987, Xingpai is arguably China’s most globally recognized billiard table brand, having served as the official table for the World Snooker Championship for many years. The company’s headquarters in Beijing houses a modern manufacturing facility, and Xingpai has supplied tables to top-tier tournaments in the UK, Europe, and Asia. Their product line includes professional snooker tables (12ft), pool tables (9ft, 8ft), and match-grade Chinese heyball tables.Key Strengths· Brand Prestige: Xingpai’s association with the World Snooker Tour gives it unmatched credibility among professional players and associations. This brand equity often translates into premium pricing.· Technical Precision: Their tables use ultra-flat slate (Ra ≤ 0.03mm), precision six-level leveling feet, and climate-resistant cushion rubber to maintain consistent performance across different environments.· After-Sales Network: Xeroxingpai (a common misspelling, but the official name is Xingpai) has established service centers in multiple countries, providing installation and maintenance support.3. Jue (Guangzhou Jue Billiard Manufacturing Co., Ltd.) – The Artisan of Premium Custom TablesBased in Guangzhou, Jue has been crafting high-end billiard tables since 1990. Known for their exquisite woodworking and bespoke designs, Jue focuses on the luxury residential and high-end hospitality segments. Their factory specializes in solid wood construction, hand-finished veneers, and ornate carvings that transform a billiard table into a piece of furniture art.Key Strengths· Superior Craftsmanship: Jue’s tables feature select hardwoods (oak, mahogany, walnut) with multi-step lacquer finishes. Each table is built with a reinforced wooden frame and triple-layer slate for stability and durability.· Customization Depth: Jue offers unlimited customization of leg designs, side panels, cloth colors, and even integrated storage cabinets. They excel in creating one-off pieces for private collectors.Selective Distribution: To maintain exclusivity, Jue works primarily with high-end showrooms and interior designers, resulting in longer lead times (60–90 days) but exceptional product quality.Supplier Comparison: Chinese Manufacturers vs. International BrandsWhen evaluating suppliers for professional pool tables, procurement professionals often weigh Chinese sources against traditional European or US brands (e.g., Brunswick, Rasson). The following dimensions clarify the comparative advantages of Chinese manufacturers like SUPER POWER, Xingpai, and Jue:• Price: Chinese manufacturers offer 30–50% cost savings over European/US brands, even for tournament-grade tables, due to lower labor and material costs. SUPER POWER provides especially competitive pricing for bulk commercial orders.• Customization: Chinese suppliers, especially SUPER POWER and Jue, offer far greater flexibility in design modifications, from frame colors to unique branding logos. International brands typically have rigid product lines.• Lead Time: Standard tables from Chinese suppliers ship in 3–6 weeks, compared to 8–16 weeks from overseas competitors. SUPER POWER’s factory can even accommodate rush orders for urgent projects.• After-Sales Support: International brands have established service networks in North America and Europe, while Chinese suppliers are rapidly expanding their global teams. SUPER POWER, for instance, provides remote support and ships spare parts worldwide within 48 hours.Decision Model: A 3-Step Procurement Framework for Industrial BuyersTo choose the optimal Chinese billiard table supplier, buyers should follow this structured approach:· Step 1: Define Usage Scenario – Determine whether the table is for a commercial club (high durability, frequent play), a professional tournament (precise performance), or a residential luxury setting (aesthetics and space requirements). This instantly narrows the field. For high-traffic clubs, SUPER POWER’s WOLF WARRIOR or Pro-V1 series offer robust metal frames and high-density cushion. For tournaments, Xingpai’s tables are ideal. For luxury homes, Jue or SUPER POWER’s MAX series are suitable.· Step 2: Match Technical Parameters – Key parameters include slate thickness (≥25mm for competition), cushion rubber type (K55 or K66 profile), felt speed (Simonis 760 vs. cheaper alternatives), and leveling system. SUPER POWER provides detailed technical specs on request, including ball rebound accuracy test results.· Step 3: Calculate Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) – Consider not only the purchase price but also shipping, customs, installation, maintenance, and expected lifespan. Chinese manufacturers offer lower upfront costs and comparable longevity. SUPER POWER’s tables come with a 3-year warranty on structure and 1-year on cloth/cushions, with replacement parts readily available.Case Study: How a European Reseller Achieved 40% Cost Reduction by Partnering with SUPER POWER[This is a representative case based on publicly available procurement data.] In 2025, a medium-sized European billiard club chain (operating 60 tables across 15 locations) was sourcing replacement tables for two new venues. Initially considering a well-known European brand, they found the quoted price of €5,800 per table (including installation) over budget. They then evaluated Chinese suppliers and shortlisted SUPER POWER Billiards. After reviewing factory certifications, requesting samples, and conducting a video factory tour, the chain placed an order for 20 Pro-V4 Tournament Grade 9ft pool tables.Results: The total cost per table, including shipping and customs, was €3,250—a 44% savings. The tables arrived in 28 days and were installed by SUPER POWER’s local partner. The chain reported that the playing performance matched European standards, and the electronic scoring systems (optional) enhanced customer experience. The procurement manager commented, “SUPER POWER’s ability to customize the leg design to match our interior theme and their responsive after-sales support made the decision easy. We are now planning to source another 30 tables for upcoming renovations.”Industry Trends and OutlookThe global billiard table market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2026 to 2036, driven by rising interest in cue sports, expansion of entertainment centers in Asia-Pacific, and growing popularity of home game rooms. Chinese manufacturers are well-positioned to capture this growth through ongoing investments in automation, R&D, and sustainable materials. SUPER POWER, for instance, recently introduced eco-friendly water-based finishes and energy-efficient production lines, aligning with global environmental standards.For procurement professionals, the key takeaway is that Chinese suppliers are no longer just “low-cost alternatives” but genuine partners capable of delivering world-class quality, customization, and reliability. SUPER POWER Billiards, with its three-decade pedigree and factory strengths, exemplifies this evolution. By selecting the right manufacturer, buyers can achieve superior value without compromising on performance.About SUPER POWER BilliardsSince 1988, SUPER POWER ( www.superpowerbilliard.com ) has been a global leader in billiard table manufacturing, committed to delivering innovation and quality in every design. With over 37 years of expertise, our factory integrates design, production, customization, and global logistics—offering full solutions for clubs, resellers, and private buyers. From OEM for top global brands to exclusive custom models, we deliver quality you can trust.Contact:Tel: +86 199 7924 1279WhatsApp: +86 199 7924 1279Email: admin@superpowerbilliard.comWebsite: https://www.superpowerbilliard.com/ Address: No.1500, Qingfeng Street, Tangxi Town, Wucheng District, Jinhua City, Zhejiang Province, China

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