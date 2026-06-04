Guam Air National Guard’s newest Squadron hits major readiness milestone

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam(June 4, 2026) – The 293rd Combat Communications “Gåmson” Squadron has reached a major milestone by passing its first comprehensive readiness evaluation, known as an Initial Operating Capability (IOC) inspection. This achievement proves the unit is prepared for action and highlights the growing need for strong, reliable communications in the Indo-Pacific region.

The rigorous inspection tested the squadron's ability to rapidly set up and operate critical communication equipment in the field. To ensure the unit met all national military standards, specialized evaluators from the National Guard Bureau and partner communications units were on-site to grade their performance.

Maj. Audreya “Audi” Taitano, commander of the 293rd, gave remarks at a ceremony celebrating the hard work of the Airmen.

“On the Air Force’s birthday in 2023, we received an email from Gen. Michael Loh ordering the creation of this unit. He expressed his complete confidence in the exceptional Airmen of the Guam National Guard to ‘deliver outstanding results in this new mission.’ Team, you are the exceptional Airmen he was talking about, and you just boosted our island and nation’s capacity and capability,” said Taitano.

As the first new squadron added to the Guam Air National Guard in over 25 years, the 293rd represents a major strategic investment by the U.S. Air Force. Passing this critical evaluation is a pivotal step in boosting the Guard's ability to respond to regional challenges and support missions both at home and around the globe.

Brig. Gen. Karin Watson, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard, also addressed the Airmen.

“You’re going to deliver that mission essential combat communications when and where it’s needed, and I’m impressed with all you have done. I had a feeling of awe and pride when I walked through and saw your setup. You are ready, and you should be proud,” said Watson.

“Gåmson” is Guam’s native CHamoru language word for octopus. The mascot symbolizes the intelligence, adaptability, and resourcefulness of octopi often cited in Pacific Island folklore.