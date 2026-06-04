As AI Changes Hiring, More Ontario Employers Are Seeking Independent Verification of Credentials and Experience

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As AI-generated resumes and applications become more common, employers are placing greater emphasis on independent verification of credentials and experience.

Thirty years ago, employers worried about whether they could find enough information. Today, the challenge is determining which information can actually be trusted.” — Mitchell Dubros, founder of Investigation Hotline

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- More Ontario employers are seeking independent verification of credentials, employment history, and professional claims as artificial intelligence continues to reshape the hiring process.According to a recent Canadian survey, 64% of hiring managers say AI-enhanced resumes make skills harder to verify, while 61% report that AI-generated applications are slowing the hiring process. As employers receive increasingly polished resumes, cover letters, and online profiles, many are placing greater emphasis on independently verifying the information used to make hiring decisions. Investigation Hotline , a Toronto-based private investigation firm that has been serving clients across Ontario since 1988, reports growing demand for background investigations , employment verification services, and corporate intelligence and integrity checks, particularly for senior hires, executive positions, and roles involving financial responsibility or access to sensitive information.Investigation Hotline reports that the most common verification requests involve employment history, professional credentials, job responsibilities, business affiliations, and potential conflicts of interest that may not be identified through a standard hiring process. Requests are particularly common for executive hires, financial roles, and positions involving access to sensitive information or significant decision-making authority."Thirty years ago, employers worried about whether they could find enough information. Today, the challenge is determining which information can actually be trusted," said Mitchell Dubros, founder and lead investigator at Investigation Hotline.According to Dubros, employers are now seeking independent verification of information that may influence hiring decisions, particularly when recruiting for senior leadership positions, financial roles, and positions of trust.Investigators say they are seeing increased concern around exaggerated responsibilities, inflated job titles, incomplete employment histories, undisclosed business interests, potential conflicts of interest, and other inconsistencies that may not be apparent during a standard recruitment process.Investigation Hotline conducts background investigations that help employers verify employment history, professional credentials, business affiliations, and other claims before significant hiring decisions are made. In some cases, organizations are also seeking greater clarity around a candidate's professional reputation, previous litigation, regulatory issues, or business relationships that may present future risks."Professional presentation has become easier than ever. Independent verification has become more important than ever," Dubros added. "The volume of information available today is unprecedented, but information and verification are not the same thing. Employers are increasingly looking for independent confirmation of the facts they're relying on before making important hiring decisions."For businesses hiring senior personnel, entering partnerships, or making investment decisions, overlooking key information can lead to significant financial, operational, and reputational consequences. Independent verification helps organizations make informed decisions based on confirmed facts rather than assumptions.Investigation Hotline reports that the same trend is extending beyond hiring. Businesses are seeking corporate intelligence and integrity checks before entering partnerships, acquisitions, investments, and other significant commercial relationships where due diligence can help identify potential risks before commitments are made.As technology continues to reshape recruitment and professional networking, investigators believe independent verification will play an increasingly important role in helping organizations make informed decisions and reduce risk.Investigation Hotline is a Toronto-based private investigation firm specializing in corporate intelligence and integrity checks, business investigations, workplace investigations, background checks, relationship investigations, and bug and camera detection services. The firm has served clients across Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area since 1988. Additional insights from Mitchell Dubros are available through the Investigation Hotline podcast and published articles on business investigations, due diligence, and risk management.

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