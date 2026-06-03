Neal S. Blaisdell Center announces June events
HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Enterprise Services (DES) announces the schedule for events taking place at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center for the month of June 2026.
June 5
Maryknoll School Graduation
Blaisdell Arena
Hapa Symphony featuring The Waitiki 7
Blaisdell Concert Hall
June 6 & 7
Hawaiʻi Outdoors Expo
Blaisdell Exhibition Hall
June 7
Masterworks: Renee Fleming: Voice of Nature The Anthropocene
Blaisdell Concert Hall
June 13 & 14
Hoʻomau Market 2026
Blaisdell Exhibition Hall
June 13
King of the Ring Jr. Kickboxing
Blaisdell Hawaiʻi Suites
Earth, Wind & Fire
Blaisdell Arena
June 20 & 21
Spotlight Card Show
Blaisdell Arena
Hawaiʻi Video Game Marketplace
Blaisdell Hawaiʻi Suites
June 27 & 28
Hawaii Fit Expo
Blaisdell Exhibition Hall
June 27
Ikaika Classic Bodybuilding Championship
Blaisdell Concert Hall
June 30
Symphony of the Hawaiʻi Seas
Blaisdell Concert Hall
The Neighbourhood®
Blaisdell Arena
In addition to the events listed above, the Neal S. Blaisdell Center hosts a weekly Farmers Market every Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
The Neal S. Blaisdell Center is expecting higher attendance this month across its event schedule. Guests are strongly advised to plan accordingly and anticipate increased traffic congestion and limited parking availability in the surrounding area during event days.
For additional information on the events scheduled, parking, and bag policy, please visit www.blaisdellcenter.com
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