Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,063 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,719 in the last 365 days.

Neal S. Blaisdell Center announces June events

aerial shot of the Neal S Blaisdell Center

HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Enterprise Services (DES) announces the schedule for events taking place at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center for the month of June 2026.

June 5
Maryknoll School Graduation
Blaisdell Arena

Hapa Symphony featuring The Waitiki 7
Blaisdell Concert Hall

June 6 & 7
Hawaiʻi Outdoors Expo
Blaisdell Exhibition Hall

June 7
Masterworks: Renee Fleming: Voice of Nature The Anthropocene
Blaisdell Concert Hall

June 13 & 14
Hoʻomau Market 2026
Blaisdell Exhibition Hall

June 13
King of the Ring Jr. Kickboxing
Blaisdell Hawaiʻi Suites

Earth, Wind & Fire
Blaisdell Arena

June 20 & 21
Spotlight Card Show
Blaisdell Arena

Hawaiʻi Video Game Marketplace
Blaisdell Hawaiʻi Suites

June 27 & 28
Hawaii Fit Expo
Blaisdell Exhibition Hall

June 27
Ikaika Classic Bodybuilding Championship
Blaisdell Concert Hall

June 30
Symphony of the Hawaiʻi Seas
Blaisdell Concert Hall

The Neighbourhood®
Blaisdell Arena

In addition to the events listed above, the Neal S. Blaisdell Center hosts a weekly Farmers Market every Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center is expecting higher attendance this month across its event schedule. Guests are strongly advised to plan accordingly and anticipate increased traffic congestion and limited parking availability in the surrounding area during event days.

For additional information on the events scheduled, parking, and bag policy, please visit www.blaisdellcenter.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Neal S. Blaisdell Center announces June events

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.