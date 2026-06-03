Neal S. Blaisdell Center announces June events

HONOLULU — The City and County of Honolulu’s Department of Enterprise Services (DES) announces the schedule for events taking place at the Neal S. Blaisdell Center for the month of June 2026.

June 5

Maryknoll School Graduation

Blaisdell Arena

Hapa Symphony featuring The Waitiki 7

Blaisdell Concert Hall

June 6 & 7

Hawaiʻi Outdoors Expo

Blaisdell Exhibition Hall

June 7

Masterworks: Renee Fleming: Voice of Nature The Anthropocene

Blaisdell Concert Hall

June 13 & 14

Hoʻomau Market 2026

Blaisdell Exhibition Hall

June 13

King of the Ring Jr. Kickboxing

Blaisdell Hawaiʻi Suites

Earth, Wind & Fire

Blaisdell Arena

June 20 & 21

Spotlight Card Show

Blaisdell Arena

Hawaiʻi Video Game Marketplace

Blaisdell Hawaiʻi Suites

June 27 & 28

Hawaii Fit Expo

Blaisdell Exhibition Hall

June 27

Ikaika Classic Bodybuilding Championship

Blaisdell Concert Hall

June 30

Symphony of the Hawaiʻi Seas

Blaisdell Concert Hall

The Neighbourhood®

Blaisdell Arena

In addition to the events listed above, the Neal S. Blaisdell Center hosts a weekly Farmers Market every Wednesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The Neal S. Blaisdell Center is expecting higher attendance this month across its event schedule. Guests are strongly advised to plan accordingly and anticipate increased traffic congestion and limited parking availability in the surrounding area during event days.

For additional information on the events scheduled, parking, and bag policy, please visit www.blaisdellcenter.com